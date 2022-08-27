Autopsy Report Reveals Tragic Details About Naomi Judd’s Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

New details surrounding the tragic death of Naomi Judd have been revealed.

According to Page Six on Friday, an autopsy report from the Nashville medical examiner’s office confirmed what her daughter Ashley Judd previously disclosed about the 76-year-old country singer’s sudden passing – she died by suicide. The documents said Naomi died from a gunshot wound to the head after being found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. on April 30. The report stated:

“She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.”

The autopsy further noted her medical history of “significant” anxiety, bipolar disorder, hypothyroidism, depression, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, and hypertension. It added that a suicide note was left at the scene:

“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors. A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene”

A toxicology report provided by the medical examiner’s office also revealed The Judds member had several different drugs in her system at the time of her death, including ones for insomnia, anti-Parkinson, depression, and seizures.

Such a tragedy…

Following the release of the report, the Judd family issued a statement to The Associated Press, saying:

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well as its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

As we mentioned before, her daughter Ashley revealed on Good Morning America a month after the shocking news of Naomi’s death that she had committed suicide, and the 54-year-old actress was the one who “discovered” her and Wynonna Judd’s mom. She explained at the time:

“It was a mixed day. I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house visiting as I am every day. Mom said to me, ‘Will you stay with me?’ and I said, ‘Of course, I will.’ … I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her.”

We’re continuing to send our love the Judd family as they mourn the loss of Naomi.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]