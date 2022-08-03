Ashley & Wynonna Judd LEFT OUT Of Mom Naomi's Will!

We’re sure you know that country icon Naomi Judd tragically passed away by suicide in April of this year, leaving behind her two daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd. However, new details released in court documents and confirmed by Us Weekly reveal that the famous sisters have been left out of their late mother’s will… Ouch.

The Have Mercy singer apparently left the fate of her fortune up to husband Larry Strickland with a few backup options should the need present itself, explaining in her will:

“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as executor of my estate. In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland and Daniel Kris Wiatr as co-executors. I direct that no bond shall be required of my executor.”

Dang, she didn’t even name her daughters as backup executors!

Related: Ashley Was The One To Discover Her Mother After She Took Her Own Life…

Naomi and Larry would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this year as they wed way back in May of 1989, and there must have been lots of undying love there because according to her will, she granted him “full authority and discretion” to allot “any real property comprising an asset of my estate.” Wow!

Furthermore, per the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, it was revealed that Larry doesn’t need “approval of any court, the joinder of any beneficiary, or the disclosure of the identity of any beneficiary of my estate” to make any decisions regarding Naomi’s assets. We bet Ashley and Wynonna hope Larry will Give A Little Love…

However even though the celebrity sisters aren’t mentioned at all in their mother’s will, a source close to the family revealed to Us Weekly that they are the beneficiaries of the Why Not Me singer’s Trust, explaining:

“It is likely they will inherit money through that once it is administered.”

Related: Wynonna Opens Up About The Heartbreaking Loss Of Her Mom

We’re sure The Judd daughters aren’t exactly hurting for cash, but it would have probably left them a little confused if they weren’t going to receive anything from their mom, especially considering how close they appeared… However, the source added that Larry is the “administrator and head of the Trust, so he really is in control of the whole estate,” so it really is all up to him where the wealth goes. Let’s just hope he has a soft spot for his step daughters. What do you think of this news, Perezcious readers? Should Naomi have named her daughters as co-executors, or do you think Larry has it under control? Sing your thoughts in the comments below.

[Images via Ashley Judd/Instagram, DailyMail/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]