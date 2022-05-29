Wynonna Judd Opens Up About The Loss Of Her Mom Naomi: 'This Cannot Be How The Judds Story Ends'

Wynonna Judd is getting real about the loss of her mom Naomi Judd.

On Sunday, the 57-year-old took to Instagram to “check in” with her fans and reflect on how she has been doing almost a month after her mother died by suicide at the age of 76. Noting that “there is so much happening in the world right now,” she began the heartfelt message:

“So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry. WHAT DO I KNOW??

Wynonna then went on to list everything that she knows at the moment, specifically confessing how painful the death of Naomi has been. The country crooner shared:

“I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

She continued:

“I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work. I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times.”

Nevertheless, The Judds singer said she “made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing,’ and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days.” Wynonna added:

“I DO know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially. I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’ I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night.”

Most importantly, she recognized that she is “not able to do this grieving thing all by myself” and knows “it’s okay to reach out for help”:

“I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing. Thank you all for your love and support. Let’s check in more often.”

Losing someone — especially a parent — is never easy. We are keeping Wynonna, Ashley Judd, and the rest of their loved ones in our thoughts as they continue to process Naomi’s loss. You can read her entire emotional post (below):



