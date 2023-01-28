Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Being 'An Orphan' Now -- And Writing Music About Her Heartbreak

Wynonna Judd is opening up about how she’s dealing after her mom Naomi Judd‘s tragic death.

As you know, Naomi died by suicide last year, and since then the 76-year-old country legend’s family has been doing what they can to honor her memory. It’s been a heartwrenching few weeks — made even worse by Naomi’s last request: which was apparently to ban Wynonna from her funeral. Since then, little sis Ashley Judd has come out and said that note was not from her “mother’s heart” but instead came from her debilitating struggles with mental illness — the same thing that took her away.

Related: ‘Twitch’ Boss’ Friends MAD — Todrick Hall Implies What Lead To Suicide

How is Wynonna handling everything? The country crooner revealed she’s turned to music to help let some of her feelings out. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight this week the 58-year-old said:

“I just wrote a song called Broken and Blessed and that’s how I feel on this tour. ‘I’m somewhere between hell and hallelujah’ is one of the lines in it.”

That lyric sounds about as open and honest as it gets. Grief is such a complicated emotion and it’s different for everyone — but even with being candid about her feelings, she said she still has her rough patches:

“I struggle. And I think when I struggle, I say it onstage.”

Wynonna has stuck to her job since Naomi’s death, even opting to continue The Judds farewell tour without her mom by her side. Even with her mother gone, though, she said she’s been able to get closer than ever to sister Ashley:

“I’m an orphan now, and I know that. I also have a sister I’m getting close to more so than ever. That’s a remarkable thing to have someone in your life that you’re so different from, but that you can meet somewhere in the middle, and it works.”

“An orphan.” Goodness, that’s a hard fact to face.

Such a sad circumstance, but it’s amazing the sisters are able to stick by each other and offer support. Previously it was believed Ashley and Wynonna were not on the best of terms, but the elder sister cleared things up quickly — it seems like they’re on a journey of putting the past behind them.

The Judds: The Final Tour started this week, with the Love Can Build A Bridge singer inviting several guests onstage with her throughout the shows including Kelsea Ballerini and Martina McBride — among other huge names in country music yet to come. The tour will end in Hollywood on February 25.

We’re sending so much love and light to Wynonna while she continues to navigate life after such an unthinkable tragedy. It’s great to hear she’s still enjoying her passion and pushing through. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]