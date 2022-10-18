Naomi Judd's Amazing Response To Daughter Ashley Coming Forward With Harvey Weinstein Accusations

Naomi Judd always supported her daughters when they needed her the most.

As you know, the country legend passed away tragically earlier this year, and since then her daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd have been spending a lot of time reminiscing on their mother’s life and telling of their fond memories. Things haven’t been easy for the Judd sisters since they lost their mom in a way they still don’t understand, but looking back they’re able to relish in the fact she was always there for them through all of their highs and lows.

Related: Twitch Star Amouranth Revealed She’s Married — Claims She’s Abused By Her Husband

Ashley opened up over the weekend about one of the lowest lows, a time her mom supported her when she had to really step it up and be brave — when she became one of the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein. The actress will be appearing as herself in She Said, the upcoming film about the Pulitzer-winning New York Times exposé on the now-convicted sex offender. At the New York Film Festival premiere of the movie, based on the book of the same name, Ashley told the crowd exactly what her mom told her when she decided to publicly accuse Weinstein:

“I just want to remember when I was speaking to my mother about this she said, ‘Go get him, honey’ in her sweet way, in dulcet tones… not a punitive bone in her body.”

So sweet — we can just hear Naomi’s voice saying that now! And frankly we wish we could play it when we need to be brave!

Continuing, Ashley said after her mother’s passing she learned just how impressed she’d been by her daughter’s boldness to speak up about the powerful producer:

“She was just enthralled by my audacity, as I later heard from friends.”

Awww! If you don’t recall, the 54-year-old said the Miramax head sexually harassed her during the filming of Kiss The Girls. She also accused the him of ruining her career after she rejected his sexual advances toward her. And that’s only the beginning of some of the messed up stuff he got accused of… Basically most of the actresses in Hollywood that just seemed to stop appearing in movies, and you always wondered why? Mostly Harvey’s doing. Disgusting.

The Someone Like You star revealed during the Q&A that the #MeToo movement led her to rethink some of her past interactions and recognize they were wrong, too:

“I have had to understand that they were in fact harassment and assault, when I had previously minimized them.”

Judd also described starring as herself in the upcoming film was a “simple” and “important” decision for her: