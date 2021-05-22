Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Told Ex Peter Weber To ‘Get The Hell Out Of My Life’ Following Split!

Kelley Flanagan finally dished on just how toxic her breakup with Peter Weber was after teasing for months how messy it had been. And boy, she did not hold back!

In an interview with Chicks in the Office, the former Bachelor contestant said she knew things were truly over when she realized their interests were so different, explaining:

“It’s not a bad thing, [but] he loves Pokémon cards, and he loves playing video games, and he loves going out and partying. There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that’s what I liked, and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let’s be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?’”

Obviously, it did not.

As fans of the show know, the fifth runner-up gave their romance another shot after Peter’s relationship with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett didn’t work out. They eventually called it quits, with the 29-year-old sharing the news with the world on New Year’s Day. Something we know was totally against her wishes at the time:

“I asked him not to do it on New Year’s, and I was like, ‘Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?’”

Kelley added how the pair spoke with franchise executives, who suggested they hold off announcing the split until the premiere of The Bachelor. They reportedly said:

“Do it the day before, drown it out… people will be excited about other things.’ … He had to do it in 2020.”

Or they most likely thought it would help with ratings! Just saying, as we all know the reality dating series will do anything for views. Anywho…

The attorney later decided to give Weber another chance — even though he disregarded her simple request. She claimed they reconnected around Valentine’s Day for what she said turned out to be a “great” weekend. However, it wasn’t long before things fizzled out:

“It ended really badly. I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends.”

How vague of you, Kelley. The reality star even told him to “get the hell out of my life” and refused to speak to him at one point:

“He messaged me the other day and I’m just not responsive.”

Damn, we really have to wonder what was so bad that made her cut off all communication! Though, it kind of sounds like she is hinting that their rift may have to do with another woman. Right?? The TV personality went on to claim how she’s even had random people shared her ex’s after-hour activities, confessing:

“There’s a lot of things that you hear. This world is very small. I even get stopped by girls in Nashville, and they’re like, ‘My friend hooked up with Peter last week!’”

Oof, this is just the definition of a really messy breakup! And it sure seems like their eight-month dalliance hadn’t been all roses — much to the show’s producers chagrin. You know because they don’t exactly have the most successful track record. Are you surprised by Kelley’s suggestion that he may have allegedly fooled around with someone else while they reconnected? Let us know in the comments (below).

