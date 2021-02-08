The Bachelor's Peter Weber & Ex-GF Kelley Flanagan Spotted Together One Month After Announcing Split!

Well, well, well, what do we have here?!

Not The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber and ex-GF/one-time cast member Kelley Flanagan giving it another shot?! Could it be??

The pair is grabbing attention on this fine Monday morning after the two reality stars were seemingly spotted partying together on Saturday down in Tampa, Florida ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. Of course, the two abruptly announced they broke up early last month after previously sharing plans to move to NYC together. Could this be the (re)start of something new for the exes?!

A Bachelor Nation fan account posted video on Instagram on Sunday morning purportedly showing the 29-year-old commercial pilot and the 28-year-old Chicago native walking through a nightclub together. The account also showcased a (very grainy) pic of a woman who appears to be Kelley pulling her mask down while embracing a man.

As you can see (below), you can’t see Peter’s face in either the video or the photo — and it’s not even 100% clear that the woman is Kelley, to be fair — but take a look at this and see what y’all think:

Hmmm…

Tough to tell? It really looks like Kelley, at least, and plenty of eyewitnesses claim to have seen them together… Just saying! The account is getting attention now if only for the fact that Kelsey Weier, who competed alongside Flanagan on Weber’s season of The Bachelor, was also in Tampa for the pre-Super Bowl festivities this week. As part of her time there, Weier posted this pic proving Weber’s ex was definitely in town to party:

And it’s not just Kelley! According to Us Weekly, earlier in the weekend, Kelsey also posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing Peter playing flag football with fellow Bachelor Nation alums Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann in the city, as well. So it’s clear The Bachelor was very well-represented at the big game, and both Peter and Kelley were there throughout the weekend. Whether they linked up in that club or not, well, your guess is as good as ours at this point.

It’d be a weird thing to see them back together so soon, though. As you’ll recall, when they first announced their split in early January, both parties published long, thoughtful messages about the breakup. They clearly left each other on good terms, so a reconciliation wouldn’t be out of the question, but things definitely felt over in January. Could they really be back together just one month later?!

Who knows, though. Stranger things have happened… And they are both living in NYC now, too!

Seriously, though, can we talk about how s**tty it is that these people are STILL partying in the midst of a pandemic?! We get it, the vaccine is rolling out… but it hasn’t been given to enough people to make a nationwide difference yet! Case numbers are still sky-high! Just wait a couple more months, y’all! Wear a f**king mask, PLEASE!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Could Peter and Kelley really be back together?? Or is this just a random rumor not based in reality?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

