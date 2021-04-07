Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan ‘Not In Contact’ After He Was Exposed For Announcing Split Earlier Than Agreed Upon!

The drama rolls on…

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber is finally responding to Kelley Flanagan’s claims he announced their split in December prematurely, after the couple had agreed to wait a few days for each other to process the news in private! The reality star told E! News on Wednesday:

“You know it was a great relationship and I’ll always care so deeply for her.”

He added:

“You know, the relationship ended up not working out in the long run, and that’s OK. And I learned so much from her and I’m so thankful that she came in my life. I truly want nothing but all the best things for her.”

Not taking ownership over those accusations, clearly! While he totally didn’t address the fact he apparently ignored his former girlfriend’s one request post breakup, he is making it very clear that despite both of them now living in New York City, the exes are definitely not hanging out again! The airline pilot continued:

“Obviously, I wish her well and everything. I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but…we’re not in contact anymore.”

Fans began to speculate the couple might be linking up again in February, just two months after they broke up, when their social media activity really resembled each other. On the same day, both were in NYC sharing pics while out to eat. This was before we knew the 29-year-old was making the big move on her own, so naturally Bachelor Nation thought they were sending some cryptic messages. And then there was the Super Bowl sighting…

Nope! Donezo for good, Peter added on the current status of their relationship:

“Definitely, I’m always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness.”

Kelley certainly appears to be on her way to “happiness” as she declined to join the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise because she’s seeing someone new! Not linked to the entertainment industry at all, the lawyer has been on a few dates with a new man. We’re hoping he’s taking better care of her needs than Peter supposedly did.

Flanagan told her pal Kaitlyn Bristowe the reason she and the Season 15 Bachelorette contestant cut ties was because he “wasn’t really changing” when she’d point out things that bothered her in their relationship. The Bachelor contestant divulged:

“Actions kind of speak louder than words and it takes a long time to figure that out. If there was something that I saw as disrespectful in the relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal. Communication is huge in a relationship and there were things where I would essentially be like, ‘Hey, this makes me feel like s**t. This makes me feel like this way.”

That’s also when she dropped the bomb that Weber didn’t respect her desire for privacy, saying:

“We were definitely struggling and having hard times during that time and there was a lot of push back from both ends. I essentially asked him if I could have a couple of days to process it myself before we let the entire world know and I wanted to tell my family and my friends and just be able to process it within myself before I have it on blast…that necessarily wasn’t granted.”

Welp, what do U make of Peter’s half-assed response, Perezcious readers? Do you think he owed a more thorough explanation on why he announced their split before getting his ex’s consent? Or is it better for him to just move on from the drama and focus on anything nice he has to say about his time with Kelley? Sound OFF in the comments below!

