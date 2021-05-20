The Bachelorette Australia Casts First Openly Bisexual Lead -- You Seeing This, Chris Harrison?!

OK so it might be slightly unfair to ask Chris Harrison to pay attention here since his future with Bachelor Nation is still completely up in the air.

But is it too much to ask producers of the American version of The Bachelor to watch what their worldwide counterparts are doing — and maybe learn a thing or two???

For the first time ever this upcoming season, The Bachelorette Australia will feature an openly bisexual (and Indigenous) lead! The country’s Channel 10 first announced the amazing news on Wednesday, confirming that Brooke Blurton, who is bisexual, will lead the upcoming season and host both male and female contestants in a bid to win her love!

Amazing!

The show is currently casting participants for the season — which should now be twice as interesting with men and women vying to be Brooke’s final suitor! And while a premiere date has yet to be announced, the 26-year-old pioneer sounded excited about making history and finding love all at once!

In an interview after the announcement, Blurton told The Daily Telegraph (below):

“I am not too sure if Australia is ready for it. I certainly am. If it makes people feel uncomfortable in any way, I really challenge them to think about why it does.”

Love that attitude! And also the desire to educate and challenge people about new and progressive ideals!

Blurton also shared the big news on her Instagram account on Wednesday, where she was all smiles in her first official promo pic as the show’s next lead:

Gorgeous!!!

Those fans Down Under who have long been watching the hit reality TV show already know Brooke, of course. The youth worker was a contestant on the country’s version of The Bachelor back in 2018 — during lead Nick Cummins‘ season. Then, in the next year, she appeared on the Aussie version of Bachelor In Paradise, but didn’t walk away with love.

So here she is to lead her own season, and hopefully find love in the process!

But where’s the progress?!

While Brooke’s backers are still going crazy over her selection as upcoming, the American version of the show must answer some serious questions about representation.

In the U.S., neither The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have ever featured an openly bisexual lead. About the closest they got was popular contestant Demi Burnett, who is bisexual and appeared as a cast member for Colton Underwood‘s love in 2019 and then popped up on BiP along with girlfriend Kristian Haggerty later that summer.

Before Demi, another bisexual cast member — Jaimi King — had brief run during Nick Viall‘s season on The Bachelor, too. But never a bisexual lead. Wonder what’s up with that?!

For now, at least, it doesn’t appear as anything will change. Sadly, some things never change… even if Chris Harrison won’t be around for this one!

The next American season of The Bachelorette, starring Katie Thurston, premiers on Monday, June 7 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC. (A second new Bachelorette, Michelle Young, will follow with her own season at some point in the fall, according to TV Insider.)

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Is it just us, or do U also think the American version of this series is loooooong overdue for an openly LGBT lead?!

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)!

