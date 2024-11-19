Got A Tip?

Bachelor Alum Maria Georgas Blasts 'False Rumor' She Dated Pete Davidson -- And He's Not Even In Rehab?!

Maria Georgas is shutting down those romance rumors with Pete Davidson!

On Monday, a source told the US Sun that the comedian is currently back in a rehab facility in Florida after breaking up with The Bachelor villain following a secret romance that had reportedly been going on “for a couple of months.” He ended the “fling” and then decided to seek help, that insider claimed:

“He’s in pretty bad shape this time around. He’s not in a good place.”

Super unsettling news, right? But Maria has some THOUGHTS!

Quickly after the reports surfaced, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to shut down the theory. First, she insisted she’s “never” dated the SNL star:

“Never dated Pete. False rumor!”

Okay, but the outlet noted she’d been dropping comments on his sister Casey Davidson‘s IG posts, which Casey had liked. What’s up with that? Turns out this wasn’t due to the pair’s so-called romance, tho. The girls are just pals! Maria insisted:

“I’m friends with his sister. Case closed.”

Interestingly, she went on to claim that Pete’s not even in rehab, saying in a follow-up post:

“Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months. Can’t believe this s**t it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home.”

Wow! That’s a relief!

As Perezcious readers know, Pete — who has struggled with mental health and addiction for years — went to rehab in July after his split from Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. After laying low for months, he emerged back in the spotlight while attending an event with MGK in late October in Los Angeles, where he looked happy and healthy.

Days later, in early November, the Bodies Bodies Bodies alum made a surprise appearance on SNL. And he was spotted just days after that at a restaurant in Tennessee. Since then, he’s once again avoided the spotlight, even as his birthday came up over the weekend. So, this latest news that he’d suddenly found himself in a “bad” place again was concerning.

But if Maria’s right, all this worrying is for nothing. We hope he’s as okay as it sounds! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via Maria Georgas/Instagram & Peacock/YouTube]

Nov 19, 2024 14:40pm PDT

