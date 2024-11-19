Pete Davidson Secretly Dated Bachelor Villain Maria Georgas -- And Just Checked Into Rehab In ‘Bad Shape’ Amid Breakup: REPORT

Pete Davidson has reportedly checked back into rehab after a secret romance with The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas.

A source told the US Sun on Monday that the comedian is currently in a treatment facility for the second time this year while struggling with mental health issues. The insider shared:

“He checked into rehab in Florida fairly recently. He flew in on a private jet.”

Whoa.

Pete was last seen publicly on November 5 when he was spotted at a restaurant in Kingsport, Tennessee. He also made an appearance on Saturday Night Live on November 2 after being spotted for the first time in months on October 24 at The Room premiere in Los Angeles with his pal MGK. He had seemed to be doing well back then. But apparently, things took a downward turn. The source elaborated:

“He’s in pretty bad shape this time around. He’s not in a good place.”

Oh, no. We hate to hear that.

According to the insider, the Meet Cute star checked into rehab after ending things with Maria, who was on Joey Graziadei‘s season of the dating series earlier this year. The source shared:

“He ended a fling with Maria just before he checked in.”

They’d only been dating “for a couple of months” and they managed to keep it on the down-low. While the romance stayed under the radar, the 30-year-old reality star was spotted commenting on Pete’s sister Casey Davidson‘s Instagram several times, and Casey liked her messages, per the outlet. So, that seems to suggest something was going on!

It’s unclear what led to the split, but it must all be taking a toll on Pete! The stand-up star has been open about his mental health and addiction struggles. In July, he canceled several of his tour dates to check into rehab, but an insider at the time said he stayed for just a couple weeks and that it was “a really short stay.” The confidant also claimed that he’d distanced himself from several people in his inner circle at that time:

“Everyone is done with him. […] He’s he’s too much of a headache. He’s just really hard to deal with, not showing up to meetings. At least one project has been canceled because of it.”

SNL star and friend Colin Jost was said to be one of those people who parted ways with him. They reportedly stopped talking and Colin wanted “nothing to do” with The King of Staten Island lead. Oof. Sounds like it’s been a rough time for Pete.

We hope he’s doing alright. Seeking help is a positive sign! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

