Matt James Returns To Instagram -- But Wipes ALL His Bachelor Content!

Matt James returned to the ‘gram just several days after the reality star scrubbed his grid clean following his split from Rachael Kirkconnell over her racism scandal.

In case you missed it, The Bachelor star recently deleted the content off his Instagram feed — including pictures of his family and friends (sorry, Tyler Cameron) and Bach-related content. BUT, he did leave a mysterious post on his IG stories that read “03/21/21.” Everyone pretty much scratched their heads at that one and was left wondering what was happening on Sunday. Well, it turns out James ended up re-posting his Twitter thread about NFTs or non-fungible tokens on his Stories.

Related: Heather Martin DID Attend Women Tell All Amid Matt James Dating Rumors

As I’ve been learning about #NFTs I came across the story of Aku. This entire message really resonated with me and I’m so happy to be apart of the #AkuGang @AkuDreams — Matt James (@mattjames919) March 21, 2021

If you’re curious, NFTs are basically a digital item of art, audio, videos, and other forms of creative work which contain special coding to make the files unique and non-interchangeable. While many were baffled by his words, others were convinced he would have released his story about his time on the ABC reality series as an NFT, so it could not get misconstrued or edited by producers. However, the 29-year-old seemingly did not confirm nor deny the fan theory, writing in a tweet:

“A lot of people have been asking me about #NFTs, IF I ever made an #NFT it would have to tell my REAL story”

Inneresting… It wasn’t the major bombshell Matt hinted at in his first post, but it could have been a warning to producers that he will tell all at some point. Now, the Wake Forest University alum is officially back on the social media platform as on Thursday:

However, it looks like James’ posts about The Bachelor have been permanently deleted or archived. Talk about a clean slate! The move is understandable due to his highly controversial and downright messy season on the hit reality show. A source recently highlighted the potential for a fresh start to E! News, saying:

“Matt wants a fresh start now that his Bachelor season has ended. He is ready for new beginnings, and that is one of the reasons he cleared his IG page. He wants to step back and refocus his priorities. The show was very toxic and taxing on his mental health, and he is glad it’s over.”

As you may know, the former football player ended season 25 of the dating series by presenting Kirkconnell with the final rose. However, things went south for the couple when photos of the 24-year-old graphic designer attending a racist plantation-themed party in college resurfaced after filming wrapped. Host Chris Harrison also came under fire for defending Kirkconnell’s ignorant behaviors, resulting in a temporary exit from the hit show. During After the Final Rose special, Matt opened up about his decision to call the relationship off, saying:

“If you don’t understand that something like that is problematic in 2018, there’s a lot of me that you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”

He continued:

“It was in the context of you not fully understanding my Blackness and what it means to be a Black man in America, and what it would mean for our kids when I saw those things that were floating around the internet.”

Take a look at the entire moment (below):

To make matters worse, the businessman has faced even more racist attacks from people over the breakup. Since then, Matt has remained relatively quiet — especially so for a Bachelor lead just coming off the show. And you know what, we can’t blame him after everything!

Do U guys think Matt will release his story about his time on The Bachelor soon?? Will he post about the show on IG again? Let us know your predictions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bachelor Nation on ABC/YouTube, Bachelor Nation/YouTube, & Chris Harrison/Instagram]