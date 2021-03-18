Rachael Kirkconnell Slams Bachelor Fans Spewing 'Racist' & 'Repulsive' Words At Ex-BF Matt James

Rachael Kirkconnell is telling off a certain nasty group of Bachelor Nation fans — and deservedly so.

The season 25 winner of The Bachelor was “taken aback” by fan reaction over the last several days after Monday night’s show finale in which she and leading man Matt James confirmed they were no longer together.

Reacting to the response received to that news, and the controversial season as a whole, Rachael sounds fed up with bad behavior on social media by viewers and followers. Taking to her Instagram Stories to share the message on Wednesday, the 24-year-old graphic designer blasted “racist” and “repulsive” insults apparently directed at James.

The Georgia native wrote (below):

“I am taken aback by what I’ve seen tonight. If you think that attacking a person I care about with racist insults is what I would ever want, you haven’t been listening. Some of the things I’ve seen being said to and about Matt are repulsive. I respect the decisions that Matt has had to make during this experience. If you are directing hate towards him, please stop. Recognize someone’s humanity and think about the impact your words have.”

Here’s the full post (below):

Well said, even knowing Rachael’s own role and history on the specific issue of racism.

It’s kind of crazy to think Matt would be the target of such racist vitriol (like, what the f**k did he even do?!), but here in 2021 nothing really surprises us any more… Sigh…

The controversial former Georgia College & State University student also used her social media platform to address another piece of news: a terrible hate crime that took place in Atlanta on Wednesday. Eight people — including at least six Asian women — were shot and killed in three linked incidents by a 21-year-old white man who reportedly had “a temptation that he wanted to eliminate,” according to NPR. Kirkconnell re-posted information and resources to address that horrible shooting, as well.

Without a doubt, both messages are nice public gestures made by the embattled Bachelor winner. But knowing her own controversial recent history with race, is it all too little, too late?? Or is it a much-needed, nice, helpful gesture no matter her past?

