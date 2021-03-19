Bachelor Star Matt James Deleted ALL His Instagram Pics Following Rachael Kirkconnell Split!

Matt James is starting over!

The Bachelor leading man is coming off the end of his highly controversial, complicated season on the hit reality TV show with a clean slate — on his Instagram account, at least. It seems he’s making the most of his split from Rachael Kirkconnell and trying to start over clean with a new brand! But will it work??

As of Friday morning, the 29-year-old former college football player had wiped his IG account completely clean, deleting every picture that was on it going all the way back to the start.

As you can see (below), there’s nothing there any more!

But wait, there is one thing… Early Friday afternoon, the former Wake Forest University student-athlete shared one new post on his IG Stories, and it’s a cryptic one.

Ch-ch-check out his countdown-tweet-turned-IG-Story that is very much looking forward to Sunday (below):

Soooo what happens on Sunday?! Guess we’ll find out then! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? What’s he counting down to on Sunday?! Sound OFF with your reactions on everything here down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Chris Harrison/Instagram/Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram]