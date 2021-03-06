Bachelor's Heather Martin Reveals She DID Attend 'The Women Tell All' Special Amid Matt James Dating Rumors

Heather Martin finally confirmed she attended The Women Tell All special after fans blew up the internet over speculations about why she was mysteriously edited out.

If you don’t believe us, here are just some of the reactions about Martin’s cut from Bachelor viewers at that time (below):

“@BachelorABC why are you acting like we can’t see Heather sitting back there next to Kit?!?! Why was she invited and then WHY was she cut?!” “They really made Heather quarantine for no reason AGAIN.” “Did ABC really think they could sneak Heather in without us noticing?” “So… do we need to file a missing persons report? Heather Martin magically disappeared in the Women Tell All? Why?!?!”

Luckily, we seemingly got the thumbs up in agreement that she was there. On Thursday, the 25-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories to answer some fan questions. In it, one user had asked the burning inquiry on all of our minds:

“Were you at the women tell all?”

Martin then recreated the visual of her sitting next to Kit Keenan and turning her head to the side. Of course, she did so in the most dramatic way ever. Take a look (below):

As fans of the ABC reality series know, Martin originally appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. The TV personality later stopped by Matt James’ season after BFF Hannah Brown suggested they would make a great match. However, the 29-year-old single sent Martin home soon after she quarantined and arrived on the show.

Tough break! You would think the producers would have wanted to put the girl on the hot seat, especially given the heated reactions from the other contestants and her bold entry into the series again. So then why did The Bachelor cut Heather out?! Well, rumors are swirling on the internet that James doesn’t pick someone from his final three — Michelle Young, Bri Springs, or Rachael Kirkconnell — and instead ends up with Heather!

Fans seem to think the producers semi-removed her from the episode because she started a relationship with the leading man after the episode was recorded, which possibly makes sense given the fact that the final ladies are rarely seen on the Tell All special. And it seemingly was a lot of effort on the executives’ part to take her out of it, too.

Y’all, who is this platinum blonde next to kit?! They won’t show her face. IS IT HEATHER?? #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll pic.twitter.com/r3IX3pHXRd — lauren alise (@alisemathews) March 2, 2021

Even more so, the TikTok account @morganptalks discovered James recently posted a photo on his Stories and tagged the location as San Clemente, California. Martin also shared a video of herself eating in the car, tagging the same city. While it could be a coincidence, it still made fans rather curious. However, San Clemente could also be the location for the After the Final Rose special (though, we are not 100 percent convinced), and the pair are just staying there ahead of time.

On top of that, the IG account @bachelornation.scoop noticed the ABC Food Tours founder posted a photo on his social media platform of him and Bri, along with the caption “Robe SZN.”

Eagle-eyed supporters then realized that Martin also shared a photo of herself wearing a robe on her Stories. Okay, this theory might be a stretch. They could just love robes so much, guys! LOLz!

Either way, we’re hoping to get some much-needed answers on the After the Final Rose special hosted by Emmanual Acho. Perhaps, we will see Heather there, too. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Heather and Matt together? Or do U think the internet is just reaching? Let us know in the comments (below)!

