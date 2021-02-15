Former Bachelor Peter Weber Says He's On 'Good Terms' With Ex-GF Kelley Flanagan After Super Bowl Rendezvous

Sounds like things aren’t too bad for Pilot Pete, even as intense Bachelor Nation drama continues to swirl all around his fellow alums and the show’s own (ex?) host.

On Saturday, a fan account posted video of a Zoom call that former leading man Peter Weber had participated in at some point this past week. During the vid, which had been initially posted on TikTok, the airline pilot spoke candidly about the current status of his relationship with ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan.

Of course this is big news because, as we previously reported, there was some thought the pair had reconciled and was back together after being spotted out partying down in Tampa, Florida earlier this month during Super Bowl festivities.

It doesn’t appear that romance is back on the table for these two, though — at least not according to the 29-year-old SoCal native!

During that Zoom call, he did discuss Kelley publicly, but he kept things pretty close to the vest. At one point, he said (below):

“I’d not seen her since … for a couple of months actually, since things ended … But I did see her [during Super Bowl week] and it was a good meeting, for sure. We are on good terms, I will tell you guys that.”

Hmmm… That’s it?!

You sure there’s not more to the story Pete???

Of course, Bachelor fans will recall that the airplane aficionado and the Chicago native actually first met before Pete landed his role on the hit reality TV show. They hit it off then, and then rekindled their connection on camera, even though Kelley didn’t make it all the way to the finals of Pete’s love-struck season.

Still, the connection persisted. After the relationship between Weber and season 24 show winner Madison Prewett quickly fizzled out (shout out to Bachelor mom Barb on that one!), the young stud reconnected with the beautiful brunette lawyer and things got real! Well, for a while.

On the very last day of December 2020, almost as if to put a final piece of punctuation on a s**tty, crazy year all around, Pete and Kelley called it quits. Both shared gushing, sweet Instagram posts about the other, but ultimately, they decided to go their separate ways, even after previously planning to move to NYC together. Alas!

So no wonder the Bachelor world was particularly interested when these two got back in each other’s orbit at the Super Bowl earlier this month. But much like the Kansas City Chiefs‘ chances in the big game, well, apparently this relationship just ain’t meant to be. Friends it is, then?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is there an opportunity for Pete and Kelley to get back together here now that they’ve both moved to the Big Apple?! Or is Pete just taking the high road and being a gentleman, and things are definitely over between the two of them??

Sound OFF about everything here with your take, down in the comments (below)!

