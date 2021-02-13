Rachel Lindsay Shares More Info On THAT Chris Harrison Interview: 'He Talked Over Me And At Me'

Rachel Lindsay isn’t done telling her side of the story just yet!

The former Bachelorette went on the Higher Learning podcast to reveal more about the behind-the-scenes quality of that infamous Chris Harrison interview on Extra last week. Of course, Harrison has already apologized for his poor defense of current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell‘s actions while being interviewed by Lindsay.

And, of course, as of Saturday morning, Harrison has officially stepped down from his role as the host of The Bachelor, at least for the time being.

Now, though, Lindsay wants to again make her voice heard — and it all goes back to that Extra interview with the 49-year-old reality TV mainstay!

Speaking to Higher Learning podcast co-host Van Lathan about the interview, Rachel opened up on Chris, saying (below):

“When I brought Chris Harrison onto Extra, he was going to talk about last night’s episode [of The Bachelor]. I brought him in on a Tuesday [and] he’s going to talk about what happened on Monday. We did do that. But then I asked a question [because] something he said made me poke a little harder. So, I phrased the question, ‘What are your thoughts about the allegations against Rachael?’ And then he went off. During that conversation, he talked over me and at me, during that conversation. He never gave me room to talk. And he never gave me room to share my perspective. He wasn’t trying to hear it. He was just trying to be heard. And that’s because I felt like he had an agenda that he was trying to push. He was really trying to push that forward. He expressed everything that he said, with passion and conviction. So, for me, Tuesday is what it was. And I’m not saying that he can’t be apologetic. I’m not saying that he can’t learn and be better from it.”

And while Rachel admits that Chris did later “reach out” to apologize, she acknowledges even that didn’t feel sincere:

“I definitely want to say that he did reach out to me. We had a conversation, a short conversation, but we had a conversation. And he apologized, and I appreciate that. And then he did the statement. But I’m having a really, really hard time. reasoning, or, like, really taking in and accepting this apology.”

Rachel also noted that during their time prepping for Extra, Chris also threw in the story of Hannah Brown, and her old n-word controversy that came and went last year.

Clearly (and rightfully so!), Lindsay is still frustrated by that, too!

The lawyer-turned-TV correspondent said:

“He threw in Hannah Brown. Now, we all know how I feel about that situation. Not once, but twice [Harrison] said that we didn’t give Hannah Brown space, we didn’t give her the grace that she needed. Y’all remember, Hannah Brown said the N-word, right? … And then disappeared for two weeks before she formed together a written statement that disappeared on her Story after 24 hours? But I’m supposed to have grace for that when I’m the one who’s offended [by] it. I don’t even need to get into that because we’ve already talked about the weight of that word.”

Hannah speaks out…

Speaking of Hannah Brown, she also had something to say this weekend about the Chris Harrison situation!

On Friday, the Alabama native took to her own IG Stories to share a series of videos about the racism issues that have seriously sprung up on this season’s show.

At one point, the 26-year-old former Bachelorette said (below):

“I’ve been catching up and reading about everything that’s been going on in Bachelor Nation, and Lord knows, I’ve made mistakes. But I have learned this past year if we wanna move forward, we have to confront where we have fallen short, and it’s so important that we lift up and listen and value and encourage underrepresented voices. We just have to be better, and while being accountable has helped me evolve so much as a person, I am still not a perfect person. But I do remain committed to the work and am so humbled and truly grateful to be on this journey and can only hope that I encourage others to educate themselves to go on the journey as well.”

Definitely taking the high road after some controversial stuff in her past!

What do U make of this, Perezcious readers? And most especially, what do U make of Lindsay’s comments and the sharing of her convo with Chris Harrison?? What’s next for Rachel with all this??

Sound OFF about everything with all of your comments down (below)…

