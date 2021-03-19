Dale Moss 'Will Never Commit' To Bachelorette Clare Crawley Despite Their Recent Reunion!

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss continue to pack on the heat, BUT their rekindled relationship may not be as solid as we all thought. Yikes!

On Tuesday, the Bachelorette stars were spotted holding hands and locking lips with masks on (safety first!) while out on the streets of New York City. (Take a look at the shots obtained by Page Six HERE). With all this PDA days ahead of the leading lady’s 40th birthday, it really seemed like the formerly engaged couple were giving their relationship another go…

However, even with these love-dovey feels, a source told E! News that the pair “are not back together.”

“They are hanging out and having fun for now. They agreed it’s less pressure on both of them if they don’t label their relationship. Clare made plans to visit him in NYC and spend time with him there after their recent weekend in Florida.”

That same insider went on to say how the hairstylist “knows it’s a dead-end road, but she’s having fun,” before adding:

“She is in love with him and can’t deny it. She knows Dale will never commit to her at this point. Clare’s friends are worried she will get her heart broken again.”

But another confidant with knowledge of their romance noted differently: the pair are still open to a relationship.

“Dale and Clare are taking things slowly and seeing where their relationship goes day by day. They are not back together officially, but working on things. They are realizing that all the attention and stress after the show only hurt their relationship. It’s hard for any new relationship to work, but then throw in all the areas that come with everyone watching you at all times.”

Well, duh! We’ve seen that time and time again. Not to mention how the coronavirus pandemic has torn couples apart.

The source continued though:

“Dale and Clare love and respect one another. They always will, and know that their relationship deserves that respect. They are working on things, enjoying spending time together and are seeing where things go.”

As you may know, Crawley and Moss got engaged within the first two weeks of season 16 of the ABC reality show. Unfortunately, the duo called it quits just two months after their proposal aired to the public. At the time, 32-year-old Dale announced the breakup in a statement on Instagram, writing:

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We only hope the best things for one another.”

A couple of days later, Crawley shared her own IG statement to tell followers how she felt blindsided by the former football player’s announcement and said she was “crushed” by it. Even more so, the public split was also riddled with allegations that Moss cheated on Crawley with realtor Eleonora Srugo. And while it seemed like they were done with the relationship, it turned out the reality stars were NOT!

In February, the lovers sparked reconciliation rumors after they were seen getting cozy on the beach in Florida. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the two kissing, walking, and talking while in the Sunshine State.

(UPDATE): Clare and Dale together in Venice, Florida today. pic.twitter.com/daweYbPkUs — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 16, 2021

As of right now, Crawley and Moss have yet to confirm whether they’re in a relationship or not. Either way, they sure don’t seem to care too much about hiding their affection from the public!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are Clare and Dale really going to get back together? Or is this just a brief fling? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Dale Moss/Instagram]