Dale Moss Opens Up About ‘Difficult’ Split With Clare Crawley After Being Accused Of Cheating & Blindsiding Her!

It looks like Dale Moss is opening up (again) about his dramatic breakup with Clare Crawley following multiple accusations that he cheated, as well as blindsided the leading lady with his allegedly “mutual” statement. YIKES, man!

After taking a break from social media to “process” the past couple of days, the Bachelorette alum hopped on Instagram Stories on Monday to tell his fans about the former couple’s decision to part ways, first saying:

“I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that’s gone on. I know a lot of y’all have seen me smiling on social media and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this, but that’s the farthest thing. This time has sucked.”

Related: Becca Kufrin Opens Up About Split From Garret — And Politics Played A Big Role!

The 32-year-old added, expressing:

“Thank God I have the friends and the family that I’ve had because they’ve literally had to carry me through the last two-plus weeks.”

The pair had been together only for a few months after getting engaged two weeks into season 16 of The Bachelorette. Everything seemed to be going smooth until January 19, when the former NFL wide-receiver announced the end of their relationship in a now-deleted IG post. For her part, the 39-year-old hairstylist spoke out roughly two days later, sharing that she “was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were” and was “crushed” by the news.

According to Us Weekly, they were just on separate pages in terms of their relationship and the future, which resulted in their split, but, since their uncoupling, there have been multiple cheating allegations that have come out against Dale.

In the video statement he released, the model seemed to further address all of the infidelity speculations, as well as his former fiancée’s claims, explaining:

“Building a relationship, in general, is tough, especially when you’re doing it in the public eye. People will spread lies or always want to point the finger but the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation. Like every relationship, we’ve had our ups and downs and you know, have gone through our things but you know the statements that came out — like, this didn’t come out of nowhere.”

He continued, confessing he was still hurt from the breakup and just trying to move on.

“I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that’s against the expectations of everybody else, and it’s gonna take time. I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day. And I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship. While this is going to be difficult, what you’ll see for me is trying to practice what I preach and continue to put my best foot forward each and every day. While trying to find some sense of normalcy, I’m also going to try and find joy and happiness in each day and continue to share that. Everything else is in God’s hands.”

Hmmm…but were you trying to make it work? Or were you trying to make yourself available for a potential Bachelor in Paradise slot??? LOLZ, just kidding (somewhat). Ch-ch-check out the full deets (below):

Well, we certainly can’t wait to see if Clare will respond to these vague new details!

What do U think about Dale’s recent response to the breakup drama? Are U over it? Or are you hoping for more to come out? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Dale Moss/Instagram & Clare Crawley/Instagram]