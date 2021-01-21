Dale Moss 'Never Cheated' On Clare Crawley Despite Conflicting Report...

There was no cheating going on over here… or so they say.

Amid allegations of an affair, a source revealed to Us Weekly on Thursday that Dale Moss didn’t sleep or date around on Clare Crawley while they were in a relationship! All this, just two days after it was revealed the Bachelorette couple had split!

The insider went on the record saying:

“There is zero truth to any cheating rumors. Dale was faithful the entire time he was dating Claire. He never cheated on her.”

Rumors of the former football player’s infidelity sparked after E! News reported that he was seen at a romantic candlelit dinner with an unknown woman at Cipriani Downtown in New York City back in November. This was right after their engagement aired on the ABC series. Yikes!

At the time, an eyewitness explained to the outlet:

“It definitely looked like a date. Dale looked really smiley and happy with her. They were laughing and flirting.”

However, the Us source claimed today that the mystery woman was “a longtime friend” of the 32-year-old model, and she was the real estate broker who had been helping the twosome find an apartment in The Big Apple.

Seems a bit sus, but okay…

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first cheating scandal the former wide receiver has had to face. There was some talk about the one-time Party City model messing around with other models while he was out at a gig in NYC. As we previously reported, there wasn’t too much to those ideas, turning out to be more of co-workers hanging out situation rather than a torrid affair.

For those not familiar with the pair, Dale and Clare met on season 16 of the Bachelorette, getting engaged on episode four of the series. Their coupling quickly became a point of contention for many Bachelor Nation fans, who believed it wouldn’t last. The twosome seemed to be on the right track as they lasted for roughly five months and were planning to move in together. That ultimately didn’t last long.

It was only earlier this month that they decided to end the relationship. After speculation broke out about their split, Dale officially confirmed it on Instagram on Tuesday,. At the time, he wrote:

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

On Thursday morning (a few days after the news came out), the Bachelor Winter Games alum finally spoke out about their uncoupling. In a lengthy Instagram post, Crawley broke her silence:

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right,” she said. “I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love.”

Okay, folks, be honest with us now! Do U think Dale cheated on Claire, and that was the reason for their split? Or is this just a bunch of crap?

[Image via Dale Moss/Instagram & Clare Crawely/Instagram]