Bachelorette Emily Maynard Secretly Welcomed Her Sixth Child -- Whom She Shares Was Born With Down Syndrome

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard and her husband Tyler Johnson have a new addition to their family!

The 36-year-old television personality announced on Instagram Wednesday that she secretly gave birth to a son named Jones West Johnson way back in August. Alongside pictures of their newborn, she wrote:

“SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world.”

Emily also revealed shortly after her delivery, the couple found out Jones was born with Down syndrome and had to remain in the neonatal intensive care unit for the first few weeks of his life:

“During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family. He was in the NICU for a little over a month and is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn’t love him more. Thank you to everyone at @levinechildrens for all that you did for our family. Im so happy to finally share the news and can share all the pictures with you guys! He’s absolutely the cherry on top!”

Related: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child



We couldn’t be happier for Emily and her family! You can check out her post (below):

Along with the announcement on the ‘gram, the reality star opened up about welcoming her sixth child in an interview with People on Wednesday. Emily shared with the outlet that she was “in shock” when she learned her baby boy was born with Down syndrome and a rare congenital colon abnormality. She said:

“It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be okay.”

The pair soon learned that Jones’ congenital colon abnormality required surgery, and he needed to stay in the NICU for a month – which had been “devastating” for Emily:

“I was just grieving all of it and that the experience was so different from what I had expected. Waking up the next morning hearing all the babies crying down the hallway while I was in the room alone, it hurt so much.”

Thankfully, her son is finally home, and Emily is enjoying every single moment with her “sweet and smiley” little one:

“He’s the easiest baby and he’s just been our biggest blessing. I’m still learning about Down syndrome, but I’m trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids.”

She continued:

“Looking back on my life, a lot of things happened that I wouldn’t have planned, but I wouldn’t change my life for anything. And I wouldn’t trade Jones for any baby in the world.”

Emily – who competed for Brad Womack’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelor before becoming The Bachelorette – is also mom to 17-year-old Ricki whom she shared with her late fiancé and NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. After getting hitched in 2014, she and Tyler went on to have 7-year-old Jennings, 6-year-old Gibson, 5-year-old Gatlin, and 2-year-old Nola. And their children already seem super excited to have a new sibling! Emily later re-shared a post from her eldest daughter to her Instagram Stories that read:

“I thank Jesus more and more for you each day sweet boy”

Awww!

We are so glad Emily and Tyler were finally able to bring Jones home! Congratulations to the parents on their son!!

[Image via Emily Maynard/Instagram]