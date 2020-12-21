Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Reveals She's 'Grateful' In Heartwarming Message Prior To Season Finale!

There may just be two episodes left this season on The Bachelorette, but it’s clear leading lady Tayshia Adams is taking it all in and getting the most out of her experience!

The reality TV star and Orange County native took to Instagram over the weekend to share a surprisingly heartfelt, positive message about gratitude during these crazy days.

Related: Tayshia’s Ex-Husband Tells HIS Side Of The Story On Their Romance And Downfall…

As you can see (below), the popular Bachelor Nation star opened up all about how she’s “grateful for the opportunities that have come into my life,” as these next two (BIG!) weeks play out around her search for love.

Look at this and tell us this girl doesn’t realize exactly what’s important in life:

Love, love, LOVE that attitude! So real, and so raw, and so authentic.

We love to see a genuine and honest leading lady who appreciates all she’s been given and holds dear to all she’s achieved!

So go on and find love, Tayshia Adams! We believe in you! We can’t wait to see how The Bachelorette plays out for you from here!

[Image via Tayshia Adams/Instagram]