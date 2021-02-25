The Bachelor Producers Considering 'Appropriate Changes' Amid Racism Controversy & Chris Harrison's Unclear 'Future' With The Show

Whatever they do going forward, the producers of The Bachelor franchise know they can’t get to this point again.

The last couple months have thrown the show into unprecedented turmoil. From a tone-deaf host who has since (temporarily?) walked away from the show, to contestants attending antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formals in the years before their rise to fame, the reality mainstay must address some seriously racist issues. But can they do so, and save the show?

An insider close to Bachelor production spoke to People in an interview published Wednesday night, February 24, and sounded hopeful that major internal changes could revive The Bachelor after several major racially-charged missteps.

The source claimed:

“A lot of work is being done behind the scenes to make the appropriate changes and proper moves going forward with the franchise.”

Of course, that sentence is very broad; “appropriate changes and proper moves” doesn’t mean anything without specific goals and actions. But hopefully producers have a solid, actionable plan to make the franchise more inclusive and welcoming of all people, from all backgrounds.

One big question still remaining is the future of host Chris Harrison who, as we mentioned at the beginning of the post, has stepped away from the show for an undetermined “period of time.” Now, the source claims, his status moving forward with the franchise is “unclear.” It doesn’t appear he’s been given (or decided on) any specific return date yet.

The insider added this cryptic claim to it all, too:

“There are talks happening regarding Chris Harrison and his future with the show.”

Wow. Could those talks include the possibility that he’s out for good?! That would be HUGE news in the reality TV world… Clearly, insiders are being pretty tight-lipped when it comes to the future of The Bachelor. But hopefully past all the generalizations here, we will soon start to see an attempt to make serious, sustained change.

Still, what does that look like? More cast members of color? A new host? Those changes could be very welcome, depending on how they are implemented, but do they go far enough? Or is the culture of the show rotten to its core, as we’ve seen in former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay‘s powerful response to this whole s**t show.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about the future of The Bachelor down in the comments (below)…

