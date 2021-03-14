Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Share Their Excitement Over Co-Hosting The Next Bachelorette Season!

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe just can’t wait to get started!

ICYMI, ABC announced Chris Harrison would not host the upcoming season of The Bachelorette on Friday and instead would star Adams and Bristowe. In the statement, the network said the decision was part of “the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise.”

The news followed Harrison’s defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions in a February interview and subsequent decision to temporarily “step aside” from the show. He and Kirkconnell have since issued an apology for their behavior. It’s unclear how long the 49-year-old host will be away from the reality series.

Following the big announcement, the two former Bachelorettes celebrated their joint season 17 hosting gig on their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday. Adams first shared a stunning photo of herself in a strapless look before writing:

“Trading in the crown and dress, but don’t stress…. so excited to spend another season with you all. See you on your television screen this summer! And you thought you could get rid of me #thebachelorette”

The Click Bait podcast host also posted a series of IG Story videos, saying:

“I feel so honored to be given the opportunity but I’m just so, so, so happy. And I’m so happy that you guys are happy. I’ve been getting so many phenomenal messages and words of encouragement; it means so much. And the fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being part of the next season meant the absolute world.”

Side note, does anyone else wonder if Chris Harrison will address the hosting switch up? Anyway, Adams concluded the clips, expressing:

“So with that being said, y’all, let’s freaking go! Bachelorette 17, your girl’s here, baby!”

Bristowe posted a black-and-white video of the two ladies dancing in celebration, simply writing, “let’s go girls…” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Now, ushering in a new era of Bachelor Nation is bound to bring some haters (unfortunately). While most of the comments were supportive, there were still some people who couldn’t stand the fact they were taking over Harrison’s longtime spot. Bristowe addressed one follower who wrote, “Bachelor ratings are gonna be so low,” by jesting “such a supportive female, we love to see it.” Another user then remarked:

“Sorry but no, Love you Kaitlyn but Chris is the only host for The Bachelor/Bachelorette.”

To which the season 11 lead clapped back, saying:

“Truthfully we are there to support the new bachelorette, We aren’t ‘replacing’ anyone!!!”

She then replied to another fan who commented, “horrible to celebrate Chris Harrison being involved in Cancel Culture … Bachelor Nation is over,” with:

“I’m celebrating a friendship here to be honest.”

As of right now, viewers still don’t know who the new Bachelorette will be. However, there have been rumors of Katie Thurston taking the position as the new single for season 17. And in a twist like no other for the franchise, it looks like the show will also secure Michelle Young as the Bachelorette for season 18! The series will allegedly film Thurston’s season, then season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, and finally Young’s show. Of course, this is all speculation, and we will have to wait until the After the Final Rose special with Emmanuel Acho to find out.

Are U excited for Tayshia and Kaitlyn to host the next season of The Bachelorette? Let us know in the comments (below)!

