The Bachelorette Recap: Clare Crawley's 'Fiancé' Becomes A Villain & More Guys Get The Boot -- Plus, Our First Look At Tayshia Adams!

Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette has officially become a s**t show!

We apologize for the [SPOILER ALERT], but Tuesday night’s episode saw the 39-year-old lead and her boisterous group of suitors pick up from last week’s cocktail party where all hell broke out. The juicy promos from ABC teased Clare and a contestant named Yosef‘s heated argument, which truly set the tone for what would be one of the most chaotic eps in Bachelor history!

Let’s briefly get you caught up on the all of the crrrrazy drama (below)!

BYE, Yosef!

A quick refresher: Clare asked the guys to participate in a very cheeky game of strip dodgeball on the previous group date, which Yosef did not attend. Still, the conservative reality star did not appreciate the activity idea at all — and confronted “the oldest Bachelorette” about what he felt was inappropriate behavior:

“You’re not setting the right example for my daughter. I’m ashamed to be associated with you. I can’t believe I sacrificed so much to be here just for this tasteless and classless display.”

WOW. Dude, how is what you’re saying any better?! Very classless of him — and Miz Crawley didn’t take that one lying down. Before sending the guy packing, she uttered the famous words she told former Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis years ago:

“I never thought I would have to repeat these words to another man. I would never want my children to have a father like you. Get out of here.”

While Yosef might’ve had a point somewhere in there, his delivery was disgusting and we’re so glad the trash got taken out! At the following rose ceremony, three other men we barely know (Blake Monar, Garin, and Tyler S.) made their quiet exit as the drama continued!

The Kiss Gone Wrong With Zach J.

Clare and Zach J.’s one-on-one date had all the ingredients for a good time: a relaxing spa pedicure, drinks, and quality alone time by the pool together! But things quickly took a turn for the worse when an awkwardly timed kiss didn’t quite land! Zach reacted aggressively to the snafu by repeatedly grabbing Clare for another go, but ultimately, his off-putting behavior was just triggering for her. It got him sent home before their date even finished, with Chris Harrison stepping in to break the bad news.

Cringe!

Dale Moss Low-Key Becomes The Villain!

By this point, it’s become very obvious to the other men at the house that Clare and her future husband Dale Moss‘s connection is lightyears ahead of everyone else’s. However, there are still plenty of other men on the show who are vying for a shot — and at this point, they’ve all become frustrated with the clear imbalance of attention!

Clare canceled the day portion of the first group date and opted for a low-key cocktail party where she could really chat up the other guys. Instead, she snuck off with Dale for what felt like hours, leaving the rest of the group even more pissed than before! It doesn’t help that Moss got caught in his own lie about wanting to play fair in the house — he practically walked into this villain edit!

The men got their revenge at the next group date where they engaged in a good, old-fashioned comedy roast, hosted by special guest Margaret Cho. Clare became very upset when Dale received the worst digs of the night and later declared she would not be handing out a group date rose, much to the chagrin of the other guys. She told a producer at one point of her decision:

“I’m not going to sit there [after they] dished on my fiancé so hard.”

So, he’s already her fiancé?! Dayum!

Tayshia Hass Arrived!

We still have at least one more episode to go before we get to the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Clare and Dale’s dramatic exit — followed by Tayshia Adams‘ big arrival! Fans finally saw a glimpse of the 29-year-old replacement lead during the final preview of the night, and boy, are we in for a wild ride!

The reality star had some fun with the big reveal herself, teasing on Instagram alongside a cute photo of herself:

“You rang?”

View this post on Instagram You rang…?! ???? A post shared by ––––––– TAYSHIA ADAMS ––––––– (@tayshiaaa) on Oct 27, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT

Ha. We love it and we can’t wait to see what fresh energy she’ll bring to the show when she takes over very soon. Plus, we can’t wait to see how the men will react to this bombshell beauty!

Perezcious readers, what did U think about this episode? Will U be tuning in to see how it all plays out next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC? Let us know (below) in the comments!

[Image via Bachelorette ABC/YouTube]