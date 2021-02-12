Bam Margera Says He's Seeing A 'Bipolar Specialist' After Instagram Meltdown

After taking a day to cool off it seems Bam Margera has found some peace of mind.

The Viva La Bam star posted a sad, shocking series of videos in the early hours of Thursday morning in which he admitted to relapsing — he was even “drunk as hell” as he put it during the first vid — as he tried to work out his anguish over apparently not being a part of Jackass 4.

It was a truly devastating thing to see for those of us who have been following the skater’s sobriety and mental health journey.

Thankfully it seems this was a mini rock bottom for Bam, who posted a new video on Friday in which he is more coherent and a LOT more sober. He opens with:

“Morning everyone, I have some good news. I realized I’m manic bipolar.”

Obviously the disorder isn’t good news, but him identifying it absolutely is! It means he’ll be able to get the proper treatment! But back to that in a moment. First he addresses the elephant in the room, his involvement with Jackass, which as he said in his previous vids put him “through f**king hell on f**king wheels”:

“Yesterday, I had to go so bats**t bonkers f**king crazy because of not knowing the answer for a year and a half whether we’re doing Jackass or not. I had to go f**king bonkers, I had to deal with the madness to finally know the answer.”

But it got him an answer! He says:

“Now I know exactly what I want and it’s gonna be f**king awesome and It’s going to be in a way where everyone wins in the end.”

We’re not sure, but it certainly sounds like Bam will indeed be a part of the movie. That’s a really surprising turn of events if so, considering he was required to take sobriety tests constantly — and pretty obviously just fell off the wagon. But it’s all love now, as he says:

“So I love everybody and there’ll be no bad blood this way, it’s gonna be f**king awesome.”

OK, but back to Bam’s mental health… The 41-year-old now says he is getting help — real, targeted help — for his struggle:

“Seeing a bipolar specialist today, to get that underway… And other than that we just have to find a time and place to film all this rad s**t. And you’re all involved. Rock and roll.”

We are SO happy for the MTV alum! This isn’t the first time he’s opened up about his mental health struggles, as he spoke to Dr. Phil after a previous “mental breakdown.” But he really had us worried after saying in the now-deleted videos that his wife Nikki Boyd caught him searching online for “how to tie a noose.” Hopefully he’ll find a way to quickly find his balance the next time he’s struggling — without alcohol.

See the full new message (below):

