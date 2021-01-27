Lily Allen Proudly Celebrates 18 Months Of Sobriety!

Huge congrats are in order for Lily Allen as she has reached a new milestone in her recovery journey!

The Smile singer, who has been open about her decades-long drug and alcohol abuse, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a selfie to announce that she has been sober for a year and a half. In the celebratory post, she captioned it, writing:

“18 months clean and sober today. Would recommend!”

In another pic, the 35-year-old artist held up a keychain/chip that read:

“Clean & Serene for eighteen months.”

A longtime friend of the self-proclaimed “MySpace Queen,” Kristjan “Tan” Gillies, also joined in on commemorating this amazing moment with an Instagram Story image and message, sharing:

“This G is 18 months clean and sober today. Thank you for guiding me through — to anyone struggling with addiction please shout me, there is another way I promise.”

AWWW! Love the support!

The London-based musician has struggled with addiction since she was in high school — turning to alcohol first before moving on to abusing Adderall.

Earlier this month, she went on The Recovery podcast to speak about her drug abuse battle and sobriety journey. In the interview, she recalled the moment that first pushed her into recovery, saying:

“I remember being in LA and thinking like, ‘None of this acting out is working anymore. Maybe I should try heroin.’ I’d been in a scene… and knew that when that thought popped into my head it was time to confront my demons.”

She continued, explaining that she “got clean” but a couple of months later relapsed and lost everything.

“I lost my marriage. I lost my house I worked for 10 years to buy. My career started sinking. I lost all my friends. I was so resentful. So angry all the time. Really felt like the world owed me stuff. That went on for another four years.”

Since then, the momma has sobered up and rekindled her relationship with her kids, Marnie Rose Cooper, 8, and Ethel Cooper, 9, who she shared with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.

“I’m in the process of breaking that cycle. I felt so guilty about neglecting my kids in those early years of their life and having to go off on tour and misbehave in the way that I was. I really have a great relationship with my kids now.”

At the time, the author also revealed that her new hubby David Harbour, whom she married in September 2020, has helped in her journey, explaining:

“I’m in a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s sober, has been sober for 20 years now. We’re thinking about what we’re going to do with the rest of our lives… I don’t have as much as I had then in terms of success and wealth, but I have success and health in my mind, which is more valuable I think.”

Congrats, Lily! We couldn’t be more proud!

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact SAMHSA’s 24/7 national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for treatment referrals or general information or visit samhsa.gov.

