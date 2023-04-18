Bebe Rexha Gets Candid About 'Upsetting' Commentary On Her Weight: 'It Just Sucks'

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her figure.

On Sunday afternoon, the I’m Good singer took to Twitter to share a message with those who have been paying a bit too much attention to her weight recently — and she’s not happy. She started by posting a screenshot taken from TikTok, in which the trending search bar on a video of her reads, “bebe rexha weight.” The blonde bombshell expressed how seeing the disheartening search bar made her feel, writing:

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks.”

Her feelings are so valid! Thankfully, many of her fans continued to sing her praises in an effort to lift her spirits. In the TikTok screenshot, you can see some fans wrote:

“I love her for being so unique and real, she loves herself inside and out and we can see it” “Beautiful she is”

Very sweet!

The Me, Myself, & I singer addressed her supporters in her tweet, adding:

“Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what. pic.twitter.com/EGkGybhcRY — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023

Soon after, a second wave of support came rushing in, with bird app users hyping the pop star up in the replies, writing:

“You look amazing, don’t let that get to you! Dream body fr” “this is heartbreaking. why does something always have to mention weight when it comes to females. i’ll never understand it. we love you bee” “Being 100% honest you made me for once on my life actually love my body and how I look and I love you so much for that so thank you. You look perfect and if others can’t see that then it’s their loss.” “Weight shouldn’t be anyone’s concern unless it’s their own. I don’t understand the obsession with other peoples bodies. You can gain or lose as much weight as you want and I’ll still think you’re one of the hottest woman out there.” “Rexhars love you no matter what. I love you no matter what. And you’re an inspiration. Thanks for being you, Bebe.”

It’s truly amazing to see her fans offer such kind and supportive words! The 33-year-old songwriter later responded to a supportive fan who encouraged her to do what makes her happy. Bebe opened up about her health journey, sharing:

“I’m working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now.”

I’m working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now. https://t.co/dLsBlRJyCX — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023

She added in another tweet:

“I’ve always struggled with my weight. A bitch likes to eat.”

It’s totally normal to struggle! What’s not okay is the onslaught of hate she’s received for her appearance — no matter what she looks like! Bebe went on to slam an ad on an adult entertainment website that featured a photoshopped photo of her overweight. It was captioned, “From FAT to FLAT.” Bebe called the whole thing “messed up,” and we’d say that’s putting it lightly!

That’s just messed up https://t.co/C4sCNyLCF6 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023

So uncalled for!

This isn’t the first time Bebe has opened up about her struggles with her body. Back in December of 2021, she addressed her weight gain in a raw TikTok confession, saying:

“So, it is the holidays, and I know we’re all supposed to be merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!,’ which I am… ish. I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed. Not just about that. I just feel like disgusting, you know, in my own body.”

She added at the time:

“I haven’t been posting as much because I don’t feel good in my skin and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post. And that’s really honestly the reason why I haven’t been posting as much in the last year, or so, as much as I used to.”

See the full thing (below):

Poor girl! People just need to lay off! It’s NOT cool to comment on others’ bodies! We’re just glad Bebe has such loving fans.

What do YOU think of the entire situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

