Taylor Swift Reveals How She's Doing Amid Joe Alwyn Breakup!

Taylor Swift is shaking off her heartbreak!

During the pop star’s Saturday concert in Tampa, Florida, she subtly gave fans an update on how she’s dealing with her sad split from Joe Alwyn! In a now-viral TikTok, a fan can be seen holding up a sign that asked the singer, “You OK?” While belting Delicate, the 33-year-old spotted the sign and flashed a thumbs up, confirming she’s doing well! Aw!

Fans were thrilled to see the performer seemingly acknowledge the split, commenting:

“This is so cute bc be honest we’re all a little worried” “Our girl has a lot going on at the moment.” “I hope she’s ok, she’s such an incredible human, I’m glad another incredible human cared to ask her!” “I’m glad she replied because I’m worried and I hope she’s alright. She knows we care so much about her” “100% reassuring!”

To prove this breakup isn’t going to get her down, the Anti-Hero artist was also spotted stepping out in New York City on Monday night. In gorgeous snapshots, she’s seen wearing a brown short-sleeve top, jeans, and black boots from The Row. According to TMZ, she was all smiles as she walked through the city on her way to get dinner in Soho.

This is Taylor’s second public NYC outing since her breakup earlier this month. Taylor and the Conversations with Friends actor had been together for six years, so we have to imagine she’s a little hurt on the inside, but it’s good to see it’s not taking much of a toll on her! Reactions? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

