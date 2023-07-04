Adele Is NOT Down For This Recent Concert Trend Of Throwing Things At Performers On Stage!

Adele is not down for fans to try anything funny while she’s performing in front of them — now or ever!

Of course, in recent weeks, it seems like a TON of artists have been dealing with particularly bad behavior at their live shows. And not just, like, people acting a fool down in the crowd or whatever. We’re talking about people throwing things on stage at the performers! Things that could seriously hurt them!!

Bebe Rexha immediately comes to mind, of course. She was performing in New York City last month when she was struck in the face by a smartphone that had been thrown by a man who was standing in the crowd. She got a nasty black eye and even had to be rushed to the hospital to get stitches because she was bleeding so badly! Not cool at ALL!

Sadly, Bebe isn’t the only performer who has dealt with that this summer, either. Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet during a show. And Lil Nas X was the target of a flying sex toy during a live performance, too. Plus more! Seriously, WTF is going on this summer?!

Well, leave it to Adele to put a stop to ALL of that! And then some!

During a weekend performance for her ongoing Las Vegas-based residency at Caesars Palace, the 35-year-old singer started walking around on stage at one point with a t-shirt gun. While making the rounds and interacting with the audience, the Rolling In The Deep crooner decided to talk about the unfortunate trend of performers being hit with flying objects.

She started by saying (below):

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s**t on stage. Have you seen them?”

Then, she went on to add that she would not be entertaining any of that at her shows.

The English-born singer challenged any miscreants who wanted to toss stuff up to f**k around and find out:

“I f**king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f**king kill you.”

Damn!!!

Adele, don’t hurt us! LOLz!

Then, while looking at the t-shirt cannon she was holding on stage during her fiery speech, Adele laughed and moved to make a joke about the ironic juxtaposition:

“Stop throwing things at the artist, but you can shoot things into people. It’s a total reverse.”

Ha!! After which she then concluded:

“I’ve been seeing these people. These people have lost it. Can you imagine?”

No kidding!

You can watch the whole thing for yourself (below):

Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists: “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023

She’s dead right, of course!

Don’t you agree, Perezcious readers?!

Share your takes about bad fan behavior at concerts and other performances down in the comments (below)!!!

