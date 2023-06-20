Bebe Rexha Concert Attacker Claims THIS Was His Motive??

The man who has been charged with throwing a cell phone at Bebe Rexha while she was on stage has apparently copped to the assault — and offered a very surprising motive for it.

As we’ve been reporting, the 33-year-old singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in NYC on Sunday night. As she neared the end of her show, at about 10:00 pm local time, she was walking on stage when a cell phone came flying out of the crowd and struck her in the face.

The I’m Good singer went down HARD, and crew members rushed on stage to help her. She wasn’t OK, either. Paramedics quickly transferred her to a local hospital, where she was given stitches for a nasty cut on the side of her forehead. And she got a horrible black eye, too! Ugh!!

Cops quickly swooped in and arrested the man who allegedly threw the cell phone. He has since been identified in multiple media reports as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna of Manalapan, Jersey.

And his motive for the assault is, uh, interesting… According to Rolling Stone, when Malvagna was taken into custody by NYPD officers in Manhattan, he “confessed to throwing the phone.” Shockingly, when police asked why he did it in the first place, this was his response:

“I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

What the f**k?! Is this guy six years old? What kind of adult thinks it’s “funny” to watch an innocent person get hit in the face with something like that?! This is not OK!! And just plain stupid and immature if you ask us…

Thankfully, Bebe has since released a social media vid proclaiming herself to be OK — even if she does have those stitches and a nasty welt above her eye.

As for Malvagna, he may not be as OK. Per that same outlet, his official charges now include two counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree harassment, one count of second-degree aggravated harassment, and one count of third-degree attempted assault. All because he wanted to “see if he could hit” the singer in a bid to be “funny.”

But it definitely wasn’t funny. And it wasn’t smart, either! Just saying!

