Bella Hadid HATES Zayn Malik Following Yolanda Altercation & Gigi Split!

This family has been absolutely torn apart in such a short time…

Obviously the relationship between Gigi Hadid and her baby daddy Zayn Malik has been stretched to its breaking point by accusations he assaulted her momma Yolanda Hadid. But it turns out it’s the singer’s friendship with Bella Hadid which may have been broken beyond repair.

According to Us Weekly sources on Thursday, the model and her brother Anwar Hadid have had a major blowout with the One Direction alum following his alleged outburst at their matriarch. The insider explained:

“Bella has had a huge rift with him, as does [her brother] Anwar [Hadid]. They hate what he has done to their sister.”

Yikes! This follows a cryptic message that the 25-year-old posted to Instagram when reports of a physical altercation between Zayn and Yolanda first made headlines last month.

At the time, she posted (and then quickly deleted) a quote that read:

“I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”

While that quote could mean a ton of things, it certainly read at the time like she believed the crooner had some serious work to do on himself before he could be the best boyfriend and father to Khai that he could be. To make matters more clear, she, Anwar, and his girlfriend Dua Lipa all unfollowed the star on social media, thus drawing the line in the sand even more!

Along with this “huge rift” with Bella, Malik has apparently “become combative” with Gigi’s security team, according to the insider. His “issues” with the staff have even forced the fam to “change two separate guards.” Wow!

As Perezcious readers know, Zayn plead no contest to four counts of harassment in late October. Two involved the physical altercation with Yolanda, in which he allegedly pushed her against a dresser and “struck” her. He denied the worst of the accusations in a statement to TMZ, however, sharing:

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details.”

For his harsh words to Gigi during the argument (who was on the phone at the time), he is also facing one count of harassment. Speaking of security guards, he supposedly tried to pick a fight with one of Yolanda’s team members, John McMahon, and is facing one count of harassment for those actions as well.

While he is seeing a mediator to sort out co-parenting logistics with his ex-girlfriend, the fact that he’s causing so many “issues” with her security suggests that those conversations aren’t going very smoothly so far.

The duo “silently separated” some time amid this ordeal after dating on and off since 2015. They most recently reconnected in January 2020, months before rumors of a pregnancy sparked. They welcomed their now 1-year-old daughter in September 2020, but, according to Us, were “having problems for a while.” A source told the outlet:

“It just wasn’t working.”

Tensions between Yolanda and Zayn couldn’t have helped the romance thrive either. The Pillowtalk singer is now required to complete an anger management course and domestic violence program. He was put on a 90-day probation for each harassment charge (360 days in total) but that could be terminated early if he completes his other conditions (including making no contact with Yolanda and John) within six months.

Sad to see this once seemingly happy family get torn apart because of these problems! Thoughts? How do U think Gigi feels about her family picking sides as she tries to keep Zayn in her daughter’s life? That’s bound to be complicated with the way things are going so far… Sound OFF in the comments (below).

