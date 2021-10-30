Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Apparently Had 'A Very Destructive Relationship' -- More Details

Sounds like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may be better off not together right now — or forever — based on what we’re hearing from new sources close to the former couple.

Of course, we’ve been reporting about Gigi and Zayn’s recent split following an alleged physical altercation between the former One Direction singer and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. And now, judging by some of these new insider comments, it sounds like reconciliation is not an option!

A source close to the former couple spoke to Us Weekly on Friday, revealing some of the thought processes behind their decision to go separate ways amid whatever happened between Zayn and Yolanda.

For one, the insider noted that things have apparently long been remarkably tense between the 26-year-old model and the 28-year-old former boy band star throughout their relationship, explaining:

“It’s much better that they have separated. Gigi and Zayn had a very destructive relationship when they were together romantically.”

We guess it makes sense, considering the now-exes broke up and got back together several times during the course of their relationship prior to rekindling things in January 2020. Then, three months later, multiple sources confirmed that Gigi was expecting their first child together.

Of course, a few months after that, their now-13-month-old daughter Khai was born.

Speaking of Khai, the insider is quick to note that the rift stems from issues relating to Zayn and Yolanda, and not any co-parenting problems:

“Gigi stands by Zayn’s ability to coparent well.”

Speaking of Yolanda, as you might expect, Zayn and the 57-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star don’t exactly see eye-to-eye — and they apparently haven’t for a while.

A separate source spoke to People about that on Friday, less than one day after TMZ broke news that Zayn had allegedly “struck” the former reality TV star and had been charged late last month with four counts of harassment after an incident at the family’s Pennsylvania home.

Speaking to the mag about the dynamic between Khai’s father, and her maternal grandmother, the insider explained:

“There’s no love lost between Yolanda and Zayn.”

A “family friend close to Gigi,” as described by the outlet, revealed a good deal more about Zayn and Gigi, saying:

“Zayn has a complicated personality. It’s been hard at times for Gigi to live with him. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild. She has had some issues with Zayn. She thinks he could treat Gigi better. This is creating conflicts between Yolanda and Zayn.”

Speaking of Yolanda and Zayn, the former boy band crooner has some insiders working hard on his behalf right now, too.

A person People describes as “a friend of the former One Direction member” spoke out on Friday as well, revealing:

“Yolanda came over uninvited while Gigi was away for work and he was taking care of Khai … That led to an argument. Zayn’s an amazing dad, and Gigi has said so. They are not fighting. They are actively and amicably working to find the best way to co-parent now. Yolanda is inserting herself into a situation that does not involve her.”

