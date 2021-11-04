Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay's Australian Fiancé Admits He Once Slapped his Ex-Wife

There’s been a serious turn on Vanderpump Rules with the last few episodes centering on Scheana Shay‘s fiancé, Brock Davies.

Last week, it was revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his first two children in nearly four years, after his relationship with their mother deteriorated past the point of reconciliation. And this week, during Tuesday night’s brand new episode of the hit Bravo show, Davies opened up about some of the specifics in that whole ugly situation.

After being asked about the context of his lack of a relationship by co-star Lala Kent, the Australian personal trainer got very real and opened up in a very emotional — and shocking — way.

Admitting that it’s been nearly half a decade since he’s even talked to his eldest children, Davies warned the group they were about to hear something intense. Speaking both to the assembled cast as a whole, and later to Lisa Vanderpump specifically, Davies explained:

“Obviously, I just want to make sure you guys understand I have a history. But I’ve learned from all my mistakes I’ve made. The person I am today isn’t that person I was 10 years ago. I tried to have a brief conversation with Lala. I thought she would understand — look, it’s more complicated than me kicking in the front door and seeing my kids. The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time. And I did slap my partner. I did. I’m not proud of that.”

Whoa.

That admission in those last few sentences — yikes.

Explaining how the alleged domestic abuse incident occurred when he was 19 years old, and that the restraining order later filed against him by his ex-wife apparently didn’t pertain to the physical violence, Brock spoke further in a confessional.

The Aussie said:

“We had an argument and I slapped her. Following that, we moved to France. My little boy was born, we separated. And then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and [the ex-wife’s] dad, and they pressed the domestic violence order on me. We separated, she then took my kids away from me. I then needed to go to court, appeal it. We went to court and it was lifted.”

Apparently, his ex-wife has now remarried, and Brock explained that she’s welcomed another child with her current spouse.

Beginning to cry about the situation involving his first two now-estranged children, Davies — who shares 6-month-old daughter Summer Moon with Scheana — also said:

“When I left Australia to come on the dream to do better for my whole family, in that time of me being over here, they were with their stepdad. They had a new life. They had their lives in Australia. I just feel like I’m not entitled to have these feelings because my kids, they’re the ones that missed out on this.”

For her part, the 36-year-old Shay has long stood by Brock.

In these recent VPR episodes, she’s been open and insistent that he told her about his past when they first got together, and that she has no concerns about their relationship because of it.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF on this tough topic down in the comments (below)…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help can be reached at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233).

