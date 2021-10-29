Zayn Malik Charged With FOUR Criminal Offenses Involving Yolanda AND Gigi Hadid -- More Details Of The Fight HERE

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since news broke about Zayn Malik‘s alleged assault on now ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s mother Yolanda Hadid, but so many more details are coming in.

As we previously reported on Thursday, the singer denied ever “striking” his daughter Khai‘s grandmother, releasing a statement centered on his wanting to keep their alleged altercation a “private matter.” But what he brushed over in his message posted to Twitter was his agreement to “not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Now, TMZ is revealing exactly what charges Zayn chose to plead no contest to on Wednesday — and they don’t just involve Yolanda.

According to the outlet, the 28-year-old Brit was hit with four criminal offenses of harassment, including one charge he harassed Gigi! Before we even get there, the court docs share more about his argument with the former RHOBH star…

It’s said Zayn was at the Pennsylvania home he shares with Gigi when on September 29 he got into a fight with Yolanda. Some snippets from their altercation include him allegedly calling the 57-year-old a “f**king Dutch slut” and telling her to “stay away from [my] f**king daughter.” The context is unclear, but he also allegedly argued “the f**king sperm that came out of [my] f**king c**k.”

The court docs go on to claim he “shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain,” though Zayn denies any physical contact.

While a TMZ source says Gigi was in Paris at the time (presumably for Fashion Week), Zayn allegedly yelled at her on the phone during the incident to “strap on some f**king balls and defend your partner against your f**king mother in my house.” He was also claimed to have tried to get into a physical fight with a security guard at the residence, screaming “Get the f*** out of my f***ing house copper.”

The One Direction alum was fined over the four charges of harassment, and is now on 90 days of probation for each count to a total of 360 days. Zayn must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, as well as have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard mentioned above.

Should he satisfy all conditions after six months, the judge could terminate the rest of his probation. Wow. Any thoughts, Perezcious readers??

