Bella Thorne (Sort Of) Apologizes To Sex Workers For ‘Scam’ OnlyFans Controversy

Bella Thorne is walking back this week’s extensive and un-ending OnlyFans controversy.

After joining the site, the 22-year-old Florida native quickly set records for the number of subscribers she added, but before too long fans — and other OnlyFans users — were crying foul over accusations that she was scamming paying subscribers and ruining the platform, which has long been a viable option for sex workers to monetize their content.

Even worse, Bella’s actions — and the fact that she said she was posting nude pics for subscribers when she actually wasn’t — sent literal droves of her new subs to the social media outlet to ask for refunds for their money. When OnlyFans realized how much money they were going to lose processing all the charge-backs with all that, they changed their policies to limit the amount creators can charge, and limit the amount of tips creators can receive. That then cause a HUGE backlash within the community, as expected.

Well, on Saturday night, the Disney Channel alum walked back her scammy appearance on the social media network, sending out a series of tweets (sort of) apologizing for her role in this whole debacle.

She wrote in part (below):

“[I joined OnlyFans to] remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word ‘sex’ itself by bringing a mainstream face to it. That’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site. I wanted to bring attention to the site–the more people on the site, the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas. I am a mainstream face, and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use [it] in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again, in this process, I hurt you, and for that, I’m truly sorry.”

Here is her full set of tweets on the matter from Saturday night, via screen shot (below):

Unsurprisingly, creators pounced on Thorne’s apology, ripping it up in the replies as they were understandably angry over her role in significantly changing OnlyFans.

Some creators and other critics wrote in response (below):

“this would be all find and dandy except for you dipped your toe in, and called it sex work. you still know nothing of the actual time and effort that goes into it. you know NOTHING about the real, every day hate and harassment that comes with it. you sold lingerie pics for a week” “You cleared $2 million while people on there are struggling to make their bills, which you just made harder for them. You’re sorry? Give the money back or use it to purchase subscriptions from the creators. Sorry isn’t gonna fix what you did and the negativity you brought.” “By charging $200 though for content you post on your insta? Come on girl. That’s just being greedy” “You’re absolutely disgusting and a f**king scammer! You ruined a legitimate revenue stream for sex workers. Not only that but its also a safe way for ppl to make money- F**k You!!” “I’d suggest reexamining the people are on your team and who you surround yourself with. At 22 and famous for almost half your life you’re not able to understand the complexity of this situation and how to approach it and you need someone on your side who’s going to tell you that.”

