Bella Thorne Fights Back After Her Music Video Was Banned From YouTube For Being TOO GAY

Bella Thorne called out YouTube for removing her recent music video, Shake It, because apparently it was too gay!

The 23-year-old actress took to her social media platforms on Monday night after learning that the streaming service took down the steamy video for violating community guidelines. In her fiery post, she pointed out a real issue within the music industry, saying:

“Hey @youtube – why’d you take down my video for Shake It? Is it because I’m having fun with @dangershewrote? Male artists always have women shaking ass in videos… why can’t we? Censorship against women needs to end!!! I’ll never stop fighting against this bull%h*t. Stay tuned. Also Congrats guys, you broke YouTube!”

Related: Bella Thorne Gets VERY Real About Disney’s Nearly Impossible Image Standards

Seriously, what the f**k. There’s nothing but such hypocrisy in that move from YouTube! In case you missed it, the spicy music video opened up with Abella Danger and a hunky groom seemingly getting married. But when an officiant asked:

“If anyone can show just cause why this couple cannot lawfully be joined together in matrimony, let them speak now or forever hold their peace.”

Bella couldn’t hold back and soon replied:

“Excuse me, I have a problem with this! That’s my b***h!”

The pair went on to run away, kicking off a series of sexy montages filled with licks, smooches, and intimate shots. Both women were decked out in some bridal lingerie for most of it and were later shown in bikinis as they helped themselves to some strawberries in the pool. Then ensued some more of their red hot romp!

After she tweeted out the same rant on Twitter, the platform responded:

“Sorry to hear about the trouble — we’ll pass this along to the team and let you know what we find out. Thanks for your patience in the meantime.”

It took them a good minute, but on Tuesday, the video-sharing service stated that the music video was officially back up.

“Confirming this was a mistake and we’ve reinstated your video. We’re sorry that this happened.”

While YouTube didn’t say why the clip got axed, it probably was reported for being inappropriate (which is some BS if you ask us because there was nothing wrong with it). As you may know, the company does have the right to take down a video if it violates the rules. However, the creator can appeal and ask for someone to review the video to see if it actually goes against the guidelines. Obviously, Bella firing back at them sped up the process as it has been live again for the last couple of hours. Ch-ch-check out the sultry vid (below):

Okay, Perezcious readers, what do U guys think about Bella’s music video?? How do U feel about YouTube temporarily taking it down? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bella Thorne/Instagram & Bella Thorne/YouTube]