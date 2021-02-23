Bella Thorne Gets VERY Real About Disney's Nearly-Impossible Image Standards For Its Stars!

By the time she could legally drive, Bella Thorne had already long-since amassed fame and fortune through the Disney Channel thanks to her breakthrough role in Shake It Up — and all that followed years of modeling work as a younger child.

But if she had to do it all over again, would she?! Surely there must be some stuff she’d do differently, right?!

Well, Fox News (yes, really!) got the answer to that as they sat down with the 23-year-old for an exclusive interview published on Monday morning. It’s coming fresh off the release of her new single — a song title Shake It — along with a promise that she’ll have two more new singles and music videos on the way, soon, as well!

But as for her talk with the conservative media outlet, the ever-controversial Thorne was quick to reflect on how she got to this point in her career. And she has a lot to say about the folks at Disney who tried to keep her image squeaky-clean just as they do with pretty much every child star!

For one, Bella called them out explicitly, reflecting on her early years in the spotlight and lamenting how it’s so unnatural to appear to uphold perfection like how Disney wanted (below):

“There are definitely a lot of pressures in the Disney eye to be so perfect and I think that’s where Disney in a sense goes wrong because they make their kids seem perfect. That image is very difficult. It’s also never been me. I always just like to do whatever no one else is doing. Little kids growing up don’t need to see perfect people. Kids need to see real. They need to see diversity, they need to see intriguing.”

Amen to that!

Of course, Thorne has gotten very real about some very adult-related issues recently — as in her book of poetry, The Life Of A Wannabe Mogul, and a 2018 interview where she admitted to enduring sexual and physical abuse as a child.

She reflected on that, and on her ability to break away from Disney and continue her successful career in spite of walking away from them, noting:

“People that are real talk about real things. I think that was much more important than my image. The Disney image was much less important. My life has changed in a lot of really amazing ways. Now when fans come up to me, they don’t always say, ‘I love you from this movie, that movie.’ They say, ‘Oh my God, I read your book and I connected to it so much because of this terrible time.’ They tell me these stories and we connect. We usually both cry a little bit, and we hug. The book has curated me these beautiful moments in time that I get to fully be in.”

Very interesting to hear!

This is a woman who took OnlyFans by storm several months ago, of course, making millions in the process.

And she’s even toyed around with starting her own lingerie line, telling Fox News how “that s**t would be so cute!” Oookay then!

More than all that, though, she’s already thinking about what 2021 may hold. And it sounds like she’s got no time for bull s**t — from trolls on social media, or anybody on any other medium:

“You just can’t react. If someone says you’re an ugly piece of s**t and you look bad, you’re thinking, ‘Am I really an ugly piece of s**t? Is that who I am?’ By doing that you are giving those words weight. Those are really just words. … With all the terribleness we’re going through, we need [to do better in 2021]. Yeah, we need to relax a little bit and have some type of release.”

Very interesting!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is Bella all grown up and ready for the next? Are you glad she got out from under Disney’s powerful control??

Sound OFF about everything with your opinions down in the comments (below)…

