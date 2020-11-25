Below Deck's Hannah Ferrier Announces Engagement 4 Weeks After Welcoming Daughter Ava

Can you hear the wedding bells in the distance???

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier announced her engagement to boyfriend Josh Roberts on Monday. The reality star gave fans a glimpse of her rock on Instagram, sharing the news with the caption:

“And then there were three…and a ring “

The couple has had a lot to celebrate lately. Not only did Hannah turn 34 on Monday (an engagement is quite a good birthday present if you ask us), last month they celebrated their two-year anniversary shortly before the birth of their baby girl, Ava Grace Roberts.

The Australian native announced the birth in another IG post, writing:

“Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl – Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever “

With a new chapter beginning, another has come to an end — now that she’s going to be a mother and a wife, Hannah is putting her Below Deck days behind her. Though she was unfortunately fired from the show, she told Entertainment Tonight in June that she’s ready for a life beyond yachting. She said:

“I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, I don’t want [that]. I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don’t want to get to the stage where I’m locked into yachting and there’s nothing else in my life except that.”

Well girl, your life is about to get a lot more full! Best of luck!

