Ben Affleck's 'Bad Mood' Left A Constant Cloud Over His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez -- So That's Why She Got Out FAST!

Jennifer Lopez may not have wanted to get a divorce at first, but Ben Affleck‘s “bad” attitude pushed her over the edge.

On Tuesday an insider, who knows both the Marry Me lead and the Air director, revealed:

“They are very different people. She’s super public and is more social, and he’s more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.”

While this kind of incompatibility would sour any relationship, it wasn’t the only problem.

Another source claimed the actor is prone to “mood swings” with “big highs and big lows,” noting:

“Who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”

A confidant close to Ben even admitted that his behavior has a huge impact on his connections, saying:

“He doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him.”

Oof.

Sounds like he drove her away with his rollercoaster personality!

As for why the former lovebirds didn’t pick up on any of these red flags before they tied the knot, a source close to both of them said they just got way too caught up in the hype of Bennifer 2.0. Didn’t we all! They dished:

“It happened quickly. These were two people who were in love with love, and who wouldn’t jump into that? They really loved each other.”

Now, J.Lo especially “is heartbroken,” acknowledged a fifth source. They added that her hurt feelings were made worse by the fact she wasn’t done fighting for the romance! That insider said:

“She tried really hard to make things work.”

Unfortunately, it takes two to tango, though. Once the father of three moved out of their marital home and they were spending their summers on different coasts, he just checked out completely.

He may have even moved on, too! Two sources reiterated our prior reporting to the outlet about how he’s been quietly spending time with Kick Kennedy since June!! However, an insider close to Affleck argued otherwise, calling the romance speculation “garbage,” and insisting:

“There’s definitely nothing going on. I don’t think they even know each other.”

Hmmm…

But according to other sources, it definitely sounds like there’s potential there! And even if there wasn’t, it doesn’t seem like this would’ve changed things with his wife. A J.Lo source said he wasn’t giving the singer “any signs that he wants to continue their marriage.” That insider shared:

“It got to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

And so she filed! Not a shocker considering everything we’ve heard, but it’s still so tough! But here’s what is surprising: apparently ever since filing the split docs, the exes have been very amicable — and insiders believe it’ll stay that way. The source who called out Ben for his “mood swings” claimed everything’s calm behind the scenes right now, sharing:

“It’s civil. There’s lots of love and lots of respect there — and sadness.”

For his part, Ben has been looking pretty happy now that the legal split is finally underway. That’s gotta suck for J.Lo to see, but maybe that’s why things are so “civil”?? He’s clearly not too hung up on the past, perhaps making things a little less emotionally charged… Hopefully, things stay as respectful as they deal with the logistics of the split!

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Peacock/YouTube]