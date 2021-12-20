Ben Affleck On Damage Control? Says He's 'Better' & 'Happier' Around His Kids

Ben Affleck may have felt “trapped” in his marriage, but that’s NOT how he feels about fatherhood, okay?

The actor has spent a bit of time walking back those eyebrow-raising comments about alcoholism and his marriage to Jennifer Garner. Unfortunately, the narrative on that one definitely got away from him, and sources close to his ex felt that his words were “disrespectful” and “a slap in the face” to both her AND their three kids.

Related: J.Lo Is NOT Mad About Ben’s Jen Garner Comments, BTW!

So while the Argo director is still catching heat for his uncomfortable admission, he’s also still reflecting on family life while promoting his new movie. In an interview with Good Morning America on Friday, he admitted to not being a perfect parent, saying:

“We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children, I don’t care who you are, I’m quite sure you feel at some point in your life you’ve taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces whatever those issues are.”

As far as sharing his more serious issues with Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, he shared:

“I have been perfectly open and comfortable, I don’t think there is anything that special or interesting about being a recovering alcoholic. It’s compulsive behavior and there is some shame associated with it, but also a rewarding enriching process of overcoming that. But it’s also like that’s part of my life, it’s not the most interesting thing, I think, about my life.”

The 49-year-old previously opened up on The Howard Stern Show (no, not THAT quote) about getting sober for good after realizing his behavior “impacted” his children. On GMA, he reflected:

“I feel like at the end of the day everybody needs second chances. I don’t know anybody who does everything right. We all fail. That’s the truth. There aren’t enough movies, there isn’t enough success, not enough likes on Instagram. Those things will never fill you up or make you happy.”

Related: Ben Opens Up About What Caused Initial J.Lo Breakup Way Back When!

He also added:

“My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids. … The only biography that needs anything is written on the hearts of your kids. I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids what was your dad like and that is when I will know what my life was worth.”

Aww. See the full interview (below):

Ben may not always say the right thing (cough), but he does seem like a dedicated dad. Now everybody forget all that stuff he said about being married to their mother!

[Image via ABC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]