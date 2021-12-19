Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Rumors She’s Angry At Ben Affleck For Controversial Comments About Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez just set the record straight about her feelings on Ben Affleck’s controversial statements on ex-wife Jennifer Garner!

ICYMI, Page Six reported earlier this week that the 52-year-old singer was “pissed” about what he said on The Howard Stern Show because now “she is getting pulled into this because she is dating him.” The source also stated at the time:

“She doesn’t want to be dragged into this. She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids. It’s reckless and cavalier of him.”

However, J.Lo says this is not the case at all! On Saturday, she told People that “this story is simply not true” before adding:

“It is not how I feel.”

Lopez, who reunited with Affleck earlier this year, then gushed about her boyfriend, saying:

“I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

Well, there you have it!

As you most likely know, the clarification comes after the 49-year-old actor discussed with Howard Stern his previous struggles with alcoholism but connected it to his marriage with Garner. One part in particular that had many people raising their eyebrows is when he said:

“We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking. Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped.”

The remarks faced a ton of backlash online, which led to Affleck addressing them on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the appearance on Wednesday, he said the media “made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I said.” He added that the reports saying he “blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage” were false and “just made me out to be like the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.” Affleck continued:

“When it’s about my kids, I have to just draw a line and be clear – it’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad thing about their mom. Being the subject of [something like this] is just the cost of doing business a little bit, but not with my kids. It’s wrong. It hurts me.”

Understandable. But again, we say how else were people supposed to interpret the line “part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped”???

While Ben may believe his words were just misconstrued, it sounds like Garner ultimately took offense to the interview. However, who knows if that is how she actually feels at the moment unless she takes a page from Lopez’s book and clarifies everything.

