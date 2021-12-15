Ben Affleck Opens Up About What Caused Initial Jennifer Lopez Breakup Way Back When!

What prevented Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from making it to the altar all those years ago?

Well, we still don’t know the full story, but now we know at least half of it. As we all know, the couple — who reunited this year — were engaged to be married back in the early aughts. They almost made it down the aisle, too, but ended up postponing their September 2003 wedding “due to the excessive media attention.”

A breakup, two marriages to other people, and a rekindling nearly twenty years later, the Argo director has confirmed that the intense speculation surrounding the romance played a major role in ending the engagement.

Speaking with Howard Stern, Affleck said of the negative attention:

“I would say it was about 50 percent [of what destroyed our relationship]. The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of. And who the f**k would want to have them to dinner? And what the f**k are they doing together?”

About their early 2000s split, the actor admitted:

“I got f**king hurt and angry and felt like a fool.”

Luckily for all of us, Bennifer is back on — and the 49-year-old has hinted that their reunion is “a great story.”However, the shock jock noted that once again, the high profile relationship “brings even more attention” to Ben’s personal life. Referencing his decision to jump back into a tabloid fodder romance, Howard asked:

“Was there a hesitation on your part, because now you’re a dad?”

The Oscar winner replied:

“It crossed my mind for sure. … My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it.”

He acknowledged that it’s “hard” for his and Jennifer Garner’s kids to be the children of two celebrities, describing it as “a cross to bear.” Ben reflected:

“I know that my life affects them. I dropped my son off at school two days ago, and he’s the only one who will talk about it. He’s nine years old and there’s a bunch of the older boys out there doing some toy drive or something, and I heard them go, ‘Oh Ben Affleck, Ben Affleck.’ And my kid looks at me and goes, ‘#WelcomeToMyLife.'”

It’s always good to hear that the kids come first. But from the outside, it seems like Ben and J.Lo are doing a pretty good job blending their two families.

We’re crossing our fingers that this go-around for Bennifer is more successful than the last!

