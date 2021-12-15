A 'Slap In The Face': How Jennifer Garner Felt About Ben Affleck’s Shocking Comments About Their Marriage

Jennifer Garner understandably did not take kindly to her ex making her sound like some kind of tragic fate he narrowly avoided.

In case you missed it, Ben Affleck paid a visit to The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, and his comments about his ex were anything but complimentary. Especially the part about how he most likely would “never have got sober” if they remained together. Yeah. Ouch.

Related: Ben Affleck Opens Up About What Caused Initial Split From Jennifer Lopez Way Back When

The Gone Girl star expressed just how unhappy he was during their marriage and that he stayed only for their three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. He even went as far as to suggest that this ultimately caused his drinking problems, saying:

“We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking. Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Wow. Still can’t believe he said all that.

According to a source for InTouch on Wednesday, Jen was in the same camp; the Peppermint star reportedly thought that the way Affleck talked about their marriage was both “disrespectful” and a complete “slap in the face” to their family! The insider shared:

“Jen isn’t particularly happy with Ben’s wording on the subject of why they divorced. He gave an interview saying he felt ‘trapped’ in the marriage, Jen wouldn’t have used that phrase or even opened up publicly like that. It was disrespectful. If you think about it, it’s kind of a slap in the face to Jen and their kids.”

Yeah, hard to argue with that.

The funny thing is, Affleck was also trying to explain that the divorce wasn’t as dramatic as it was made out to be in the media. He told Howard:

“Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage. Everything you read [about the divorce] was bulls**t. The truth was we took our time, we made our decision … We grew apart. We had a marriage that didn’t work. This happens. She’s somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer. We did it amicably. We did our best.”

“We did our best, but darn it she just couldn’t stop driving me to drink”??

While there may have been some kind words directed at Garner, it seems like he clearly doesn’t “respect” the mother of his kids enough after making those insensitive comments toward her and seemingly blaming her for his alcoholism.

As we’ve reported many times, the 49-year-old has supported Affleck throughout his road to sobriety. The 13 Going On 30 alum even drove him to rehab after reportedly staging an intervention for him three years after their split. Huh. We wonder why he kept drinking during those three years after he was “free”…

We wouldn’t be surprised if Jen speaks out herself. As you may recall, when he got that giant tattoo on his back depicting a phoenix emerging from some ashes back in 2015 amid their breakup, she refused to be blamed for it. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said it perfectly:

“You know what we say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart.’ A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes.”

Mic drop! Of course, Jennifer Lopez may have had the last word on that particular ink…

What are your thoughts on Ben’s recent remarks? Are they a slap in the face? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon, MEGA/WENN]