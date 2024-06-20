Here's What Ben Affleck's Doing While Jennifer Lopez Is Vacationing In Italy

Ben Affleck is enjoying some family time while his wife Jennifer Lopez is away!

On Wednesday, as his estranged partner was seen having fun in Italy, the actor was photographed riding his motorcycle in Los Angeles with his youngest child Samuel tagging along. The boys could be seen in casual clothes going for a ride in their Brentwood neighborhood (where the Air star is renting a home close to his ex Jennifer Garner‘s pad). The 12-year-old wore sweatpants and a T-shirt while Ben rocked jeans and a navy shirt. Of course, they both had helmets on, too! They were spotted riding through the area before pulling up to a house. See HERE.

As mentioned, this sighting comes amid marriage troubles for the couple — making J.Lo’s solo trip to Positano, Italy a shocker! She just canceled her tour to hang out with friends and family more (a decision that seemed to be made so she could work on her failing relationship), and yet she’s now halfway around the world having a blast on her own! Not the best sign! Especially when you see how happy she looked without Ben!

Not a care in the world! So what does this mean for the relationship?!

As Perezcious readers know, for weeks now, sources have been going back and forth about how dire the situation is for the couple. For a while, it sounded like the Shotgun Wedding star was determined to save the romance no matter what — but now, not so much. The latest Us Weekly insiders have claimed that the duo can no longer see eye to eye on their future together — and that divorce is a big part of the conversation. The source stressed:

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option.”

Oof. Plus, they’re quietly trying to sell their marital home. Once that’s gone, there won’t be much keeping them together. So, this could all be over soon… unless, maybe this time apart is just the break they needed before figuring things out? We’ll see…

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

