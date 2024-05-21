Jennifer Lopez 'Confiding In' Jennifer Garner To Save Ben Affleck Marriage -- And Both Are Afraid He'll Relapse!

Jennifer Lopez is leaning on an unlikely ally to get through her marriage problems with Ben Affleck — his ex-wife!

According to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, J.Lo has been “confiding in” her hubby’s ex Jennifer Garner as she tries to save her own struggling marriage — amid fears Ben might even relapse. Oh no! They explained:

“JLo has been confiding in Jen because she knows that she is one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through.”

Turning to his ex for help? Surprising AF! We wonder how Ben feels about the Jennifers teaming up!?

Obviously, both Jennifers know what it’s like to be married to the 51-year-old Gone Girl lead — which is why J.Lo might be turning to his first wife for help, the source elaborated:

“She has been through it with the same man herself and although the circumstances were quite different it is still the same man and they both dealt with some of the same issues.”

It’s still a WILD choice considering their history! You know, how Jen G kinda swooped in and stole the actor’s heart away from the singer during her first go-around with him back in the early 2000s. They’ve tried to rewrite that part, but we all remember Daredevil! LOLz! But it’s that history that might be making Family Switch star more inclined to help out!

After Ben’s divorce, he got candid about how he started drinking a ton to cope with his unhappy life in his first marriage, acknowledging his alcohol addiction ultimately damaged his relationship with Garner. So, is that what’s going on here — is he drinking again?? Staying alone in that house where no one can monitor him?? Scary thought…

The good news is it doesn’t sound like he’s broken his sobriety yet, but the women in his life are fearful that might happen if Ben and J.Lo do actually get divorced. And that’s the last thing either of them wants! The source opened up:

“Jen does not want Ben to pull the plug on this marriage because she really does care about JLo. She did go to his house to talk to him about this and to try and keep the two of them together… JLo was told several times by Jen how valued she is in all their lives. She is one of the only women who can get through to Ben and keep him from jumping off the deep end with his addiction.”

But sadly, those close to him are reportedly starting to see some of his same problematic behaviors emerge, the insider added:

“Ben is frustrated right now because he does not have any escape from his problems, so he runs away. […] The biggest fear right now is that he will start drinking again and part of the reason Jen has been keeping tabs on him is to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

The 13 Going on 30 star has been seen hanging out with Ben a ton lately — whether that’s stopping by his Brentwood house or attending school events with their kids. Meanwhile, the current husband and wife have been seen together a bit since split rumors took off, such as over the weekend. But things are clearly still rocky between them. On this, the insider added:

“JLo and Ben are trying to make this work with all their might and Jen is definitely a cheerleader for them. Jen and Ben’s kids love JLo like a second mom and it would devastate them for this to end. There are so many reasons why they should work it out and very few reasons why they should end it.”

Wow.

To be fair, if the Air star is as unhappy as some claim he is in his current romance, then he shouldn’t be forced to stay — that might only trigger his addiction more, just like last time! But it’s good to know everyone’s looking out for him on that front. It’s sure inneresting to hear how much his ex and the kids love his current partner! We’ll have to see if that’s enough to save the marriage!

Reactions?!? Are you surprised the Jennifers are banding together over this given the former love triangle?? Sound OFF (below)!

