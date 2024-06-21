Yes, Ben Affleck Called J.Lo His 'Wife' In New Interview -- But Here's Why That's NOT A Hopeful Sign!

Sorry, Bennifer shippers. Things still are NOT looking up when it comes to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage.

The filmmaker appeared on Hart to Heart Thursday, during which he opened up to Kevin Hart about life in the spotlight with the singer. And several times in the interview, he dropped some sweet nicknames for J.Lo, including “wife” and “baby.” That had some fans thinking maybe they were doing better.

In one insightful moment, when Ben talked about why he always looks so upset in paparazzi shots, he admitted he is “shy” and does not enjoy “a lot of attention” compared to Jen. However, the main reason for his grumpy look — other than having a “resting hard face” — is that he usually has his three children, and even Jennifer’s twins, with him when the paps take pictures of him. While Ben doesn’t mind photographers snapping a photo of him or the Hustlers actress, he gets upset when the kiddos are present:

“Also, because I’m with my kids and they’re taking my picture. Actually, what I’d like to do is much more definitive than just look at you like this. I don’t mind, you can take my picture at a club or a premiere, with my wife, I don’t give a f**k. Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you. But with my children that’s a different thing.”

There it is, right? “My wife”?! Normally, no one would think twice about those two words being thrown in the interview. But given the mounting speculation that Ben and Jennifer are on the brink of divorce — already divorced even? Yeah, it caught everyone’s attention! It possibly gave folks a small glimmer of hope that the Bennifer rumors either are untrue or the couple is on the path of working things out now.

We hate to burst the bubbles of those hopeful fans, but these comments from Ben were made LONG before the divorce chatter started! A spokesperson for Peacock confirmed to RadarOnline on Friday the interview was filmed long ago — all the way back in January!

So yeah, this happened months before Ben moved into a rental home in Brentwood, putting their marital home on the market, and J.Lo going on an Italian vacation without him. So, unfortunately, the Gone Girl actor isn’t trying to drop any hints about what the future holds for his and Jennifer’s marriage.

And at this point, it is potentially wishful thinking Bennifer will move past this rough patch! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

