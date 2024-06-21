Showing Ben Affleck What He's Missing? Jennifer Lopez Spotted Taking Selfies Of Booty During Italian Vacay!

Jennifer Lopez is sun-kissed and unbothered during her Italian summer vacay! But was she also sending Ben Affleck a NSFW olive branch??

The brunette beauty was spotted on Thursday on a boat with friends during her lavish getaway — and hot damn, she was lookin’ smoking! The actress wore a little white swimsuit, gold jewelry, sunglasses, and, yes, her wedding rings as she lounged on the boat and took tons of HAWT selfies! The girl had a whole photoshoot on that boat, in fact. She even zoomed in to get some closeups of her booty at one point! Yes, really!! LOL! We wonder who those sexy snaps were for??

According to a DailyMail.com witness, J.Lo appeared in “great spirits” during the cruise on the west side of the Amalfi Coast. She even danced with friends and truly let loose! From the looks of it, she was basically recreating her Jenny from the Block music video… but this time, her love interest was nowhere to be found! Oof!

Ch-ch-check it out!

As Perezcious readers know, the Hustlers star surprisingly flew to Europe earlier this week amid marriage troubles with Ben. She supposedly hasn’t given up on their relationship, but seeing her look so happy and carefree without him doesn’t seem like a good thing!

That said, this vacation does come after some tough career blows, like canceling her tour, so maybe she’s just relieved to get away from all the stresses in her life? If only we knew whether or not she was sending those sexy snaps to her hubby then we’d know where they stand right now! Hah! Thoughts? What do U make of this vacation? Sound OFF (below)!

