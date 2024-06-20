Jennifer Lopez 'Desperate' To Save Ben Affleck Marriage & Won't 'Accept That It's Over': REPORT

The truth is a hard pill to swallow… Especially for Jennifer Lopez. That’s what one insider claims, at least.

As all signs continue to point to J.Lo and Ben Affleck calling it quits on their marriage, a source claims the Jenny from the Block singer just refuses to give up. But the concerned insider points out in order to move forward as a united front, they need to communicate — and that means actually being physically together! The source told OK Magazine this week:

“Jennifer’s marriage is in serious trouble, and she’s desperate to save it. But to do that, she needs to be where Ben is.”

It’s no secret that Ben’s been camping out in a Brentwood bachelor pad away from Jen for at least the last month, all while the pair put their marital mansion on the market — which the source noted Ben is A-OK with:

“Ben seems pretty content with the living arrangement as it is now. It’s Jennifer who can’t seem to accept that it’s over between them.”

There’s been reports swirling for a while now that part of what contributed to Ben and Jen’s strain was her commitment to work. But as we all know, she canceled her This Is Me… Live tour, which the source says was a show of love and “sacrifice” for Ben:

“Canceling her tour may be a show of sacrifice to Jennifer, but no one thinks it’ll be enough to win Ben back. She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing.”

Yikes.

Now, let’s just all agree to take this report with a grain of salt… We mean, J.Lo is currently living it up on vacation in Italy while he’s back in LA. And she definitely doesn’t look like she’s all that hung up! Is her plan to let Ben figure out he’s wrong all on his own?? Does that ever work with men??

Plus, we heard earlier this month that the Hustlers star is now actually at the point where she’s “had enough” with her “grumpy” husband. Another insider told DailyMail.com this week:

“Of course Jenny is sad, she loves Ben, but they are just too different, there is no give and take, there was no blending, they are just on separate tracks. She really tried hard to make it work, and it just did not work. She invested a lot of time and energy, and I think he did the same. There is no one to blame here. It just was not in the cards. It is very hard for two massive stars to keep a marriage going, one has to give in, and in this case neither gave in.”

They added:

“She will get over it. She will march on. Jennifer is a very smart and strong woman and she will bounce back, she always does!”

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Is J.Lo hanging onto her and Ben’s marriage for dear life, or is she past it? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]