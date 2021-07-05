Jennifer Lopez Says This Is 'The Best Time Of My Life' As Ben Affleck Romance Continues To Heat Up!

Jennifer Lopez is truly living her best life right now!

The Marry Me actress admitted as much — pretty much word for word, at that — in a new interview with host Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 this week. And a large part of it clearly has to do with her recently-rekindled romance with her beau, Ben Affleck!

Related: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Head Out To The Hamptons To Enjoy Some Quality Time!

Speaking candidly about her life, Jenny from the block openly claimed she’s within “the best time of my life” right now, and went even further than that! Flying high throughout the interview with Lowe, the 51-year-old said (below):

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better. I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

Wow!

Love it!

Even though she never mentioned the hunky Justice League actor by name during the interview, the pop music superstar nevertheless alluded to Affleck’s presence all the same.

Truly giving off only good vibes, J.Lo said (below):

“[I love] all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes [from all of her fans], and I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

That’s really high praise! J.Lo has accomplished some amazing things in her life, and has done and experienced some truly incredible stuff in the last 51 years. So to say that she’s now finding herself heading into the best time of her life… yeah, that’s a big deal!

Related: Here’s How Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Spent Father’s Day!

Fans ought to take special note of this mood, too, because J.Lo explained this kind of mindset actually helps her write her best music!

Explaining how she’s been feeling really good about herself ever since filming a movie in the Dominican Republic earlier this year (back when she was still trying to work things out with Alex Rodriguez), the singer said:

“I’m good. I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming. And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me. I think some people really get inspired when they’re heartbroken. You know what I mean? To write music, when they were in pain. [But for me], it’s the opposite. When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music.”

Interesting!

So does that mean….???? Well, maybe we’ll see about that soon.

For now, though, it sounds like she and Ben are doing GREAT! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below) with your take on these two!

BTW, you can listen to J.Lo’s full interview HERE.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Avalon]